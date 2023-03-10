At the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lodi Unified School District’s budget outlook was looking dire, as revenues and COLA numbers for the 2020-21 school year were less than anticipated.
During its regular Tuesday meeting, the district’s Board of Education was told this year could be a repeat of that uncertainty during an interim budget report.
“The district is in good shape,” chief financial officer Leonard Kahn said. “We were at a similar point three years ago in June of 2020, where it looked like the world was just going to end. We might be back there now.”
Kahn said the reason for the district’s budget uncertainty is the state’s economy and budget, in which persistent inflation, rising interest rates, lingering supply chain issues and a struggling stock market continue to stifle growth.
According to Tuesday’s interim budget presentation, the governor’s budget forecasts general fund revenues that are $29.5 billion lower than expected last summer, with a budget gap of $22.5 billion anticipated in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
In addition, economic experts expect another recession later this year, or in 2024.
Currently though, the district is estimating it will have nearly $600 million in revenues at the end of June, with nearly $349 million coming from the Local Control Funding Formula.
More than $106 million is from federal funding, and more than $140 million is from other state funding sources.
Expenditures are anticipated at $597.4 million, with nearly 419.5 million spent on the Lodi Education Association and $124.8 million spent on certified management, according to the budget.
The district’s ending fund balance is projected to $157.8 million in June — the end of the fiscal year — slightly higher than the beginning fund balance of $156.3 million approved last summer.
The ending fund balance of fiscal year 2023-24 is anticipated to be $120.1 billion and will continue to decline over the following two years.
By the end of fiscal year 2025-26, the district’s ending fund balance is projected at $84.4 million.
Kahn said he will have more information about the economy once the governor adopts his May budget revisions.
The board did not take action on the interim budget, and did not comment on the report.
