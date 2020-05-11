LODI — On Friday at about 6:30 p.m., Lodi Police Department detectives served a search warrant on a house in the 300 block of North Stockton Street relating to an assault that had occurred weeks prior.
During the search, detectives located two handguns, ammunition and various signs that the resident was affiliated with a gang, police said. Marcos Martinez was arrested on suspicion of multiple weapons violations, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as assault and gang enhancements. Martinez was booked into San Joaquin County Jail, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Farmer Boys customers can help charities
LODI — Farmer Boys is celebrating National Burger Month by paying it forward. Until Sunday, May 17, every Big Cheese burger purchased at the Lodi restaurant will be matched “burger-for-burger” with donations to local hospital workers.
Farmer Boys is also selling a limited-edition T-shirt with the slogan: “Do Good. Be Well. Be a Farmer.” Proceeds from the T-shirt will be donated to Feeding America to help those facing food insecurity.
Farmer Boys is located at 2312 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. For more information or to order a T-shirt, visit www.farmerboys.com.
— K. Cathey
Woodbridge Fire District to meet Wednesday
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District Board of Directors will meet for its regular meeting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 400 E. Augusta St., in Woodbridge.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Irrigation District to meet soon
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. by Zoom virtual broadcast. To view the meeting live, call the district’s office at 209-625-8438 before the meeting to request an ID number.
To provide public comment, email widirrigation2gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Submissions received after the deadline may not be read during the meeting, but will be included as part of the record.
— Wes Bowers
Galt nonprofit to reopen store on Wednesday
GALT — L’Chayim of Galt, a nonprofit that supports various outreach projects in the community, will reopen its boutique store on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for curbside pick-up only. You can place an order online at www.lchayimofgalt.net. New items will be added daily. Free shipping is available on all orders placed online.
L’Chayim is located at 400 D St., suite 160. For more information, call 209-744-1143.
— News-Sentinel Staff