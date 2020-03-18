Despite requests to close bars, nightclubs, wineries and breweries on Sunday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, some area bars and pubs opted to carry on with business as usual in preparation for the busiest day of the year, St. Patrick’s Day.
Local bars held party-like celebrations on Tuesday, ignoring recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that encourage people to practice social distancing and refrain from attending large gatherings.
Videos circulating on social media show individuals dancing, sitting together, and sharing drinks.
“Our local bars are ignoring the governor and were packed last night with selfish people possibly spreading the virus. Way to go, Lodi,” Lodi resident and Facebook user Kimberly Phillips said in a post on the News-Sentinel Facebook page.
As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, U.S. officials are warning Americans to take all precautionary measures to safeguard against the spread of the virus.
On Monday, President Donald Trump released a set of strict guidelines recommending people avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, abstain from eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts, and work or attend school from home whenever possible.
“These are extraordinary times and we know the guidelines create a hardship for many,” Lodi District Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Patrick said in a statement. “But these are the steps we must follow so we can emerge from this threat sooner than later.”
Lodi Public Information Officer Jeff Hood said the city urges businesses to adhere to health guidelines, but acknowledged the consistent changes in guidelines could have been missed by businesses.
“It could be that they were not aware (of health recommendations), but anyone with concerns is welcomed to call me and I can get them the appropriate information,” Hood said.
The city is working with local and federal health agencies and policymakers to ensure they are briefed on the most up-to-date recommendations and mandates by health and government officials, he said.
Since assuming a public information role Wednesday, Hood has had restaurant owners reach out to him requesting information about how best to adhere to state and CDC guidelines.
“For the most part, it’s a matter of educating people about the (guidelines),” he said. “While there is a population of young adults who do not suffer from severe symptoms of coronavirus, they do have the potential to pass it on to more vulnerable populations.”
Coronavirus carriers can be asymptomatic — not showing symptoms of infection — and the virus can also remain viable for days at a time depending on the surface, making it difficult to stop.
“It is critically important that we all think differently about this crisis,” Adventist Health Lodi Memorial President Daniel Wolcott said in a statement. “We must heed the counsel of our public health leaders and take precautions seriously. We must encourage those we know to self-isolate and curtail any activity that puts others in connection with anyone who may be infected.”
Attempts to reach owners at numerous local bars were unsuccessful.
Business owners interested in learning about state and health regulations and recommendations can contact Hood by email at jhood@lodi.gov, or by calling Lodi City Hall at 209-333-6700.