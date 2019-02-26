After a gas station attendant at Quick Stop refused to sell a woman alcohol, she allegedly returned and vandalized the store by smashing in the front doors of the convenience store.
Police were on the scene at 3 a.m. on Saturday after calls from the Quick Stop on 205 W. Lockeford St. came in.
Jocelyn Aquino, 26, of Lodi allegedly attempted to purchase alcohol at the gas station convenience store but lacked proper identification.
The clerk refused to sell Aquino alcohol, which led to a verbal altercation between Aquino and the clerk.
“We can not sell alcohol without proper I.D. It is illegal, and we can get into a lot of trouble,” Bill Singh, an employee at the store, said. “How do we know that she is not underage or an undercover police officer? We always have to make sure,” Singh added.
Two people accompanied Aquino into the store, which drew the suspicion of the attendant.
After he witnessed the two individuals steal items from inside the store, he demanded that they pay for the items or return them to the shelves and leave.
After refusing to pay for the items the two individuals along with Aquino allegedly fled the store to Aquino’s vehicle, which she drove out of the gas station parking lot.
She allegedly returned again in her vehicle with the individuals to find the same attendant sweeping debris outside of the store's walkway, according to Singh.
After the attendant was in plain view, she allegedly drove towards him with the intention of running him over, Singh believes.
“It is believed that the attendant attempted to get Aquino’s license plate number. When she had attempted to hit him with her car, “ Lieutenant Eric VerSteeg with the Lodi Police Department said.
In an attempt to avert Aquino’s vehicle, the attendant jumped back but lost his grip of the broom, which collided with her passenger seat window and caused it to shatter.
Aquino allegedly went to the store a third time and left her vehicle and allegedly smashed the front doors of the store.
She allegedly attempted to shatter all the windows before fleeing in her car.
The attendant called the police on Aquino. Officer Joshua Sylvia was first on the scene after the call came in.
Sylvia arrested Aquino at gunpoint after the two other subjects fled on foot.
Sylvia drew his weapon because he had reports that the baseball bat was inside the vehicle.
Aquino was arrested and booked at San Joaquin County Jail on charges of felony vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon.
Since the incident on Saturday morning, the Quick Stop has repaired the windows and replaced the doors. The total damage cost the gas station owners $665, according to Singh.