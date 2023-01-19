Galt Winter Bird Festival bird walk

Larry Thompson of Livermore takes photographs of hummingbirds during the bird walk, part of the annual Galt Winter Bird Festival, at Heritage Oak Winery in Acampo on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel file

GALT — Lodi’s Sandhill Crane Festival was a success last month, and if you still have an itch to learn more about about the region’s feathered friends, the City of Galt has another festival lined up in February.

The 16th Annual Galt Winter Bird Festival will be held Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chabolla Community Center, 610 Chabolla Ave.