GALT — Lodi’s Sandhill Crane Festival was a success last month, and if you still have an itch to learn more about about the region’s feathered friends, the City of Galt has another festival lined up in February.
The 16th Annual Galt Winter Bird Festival will be held Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chabolla Community Center, 610 Chabolla Ave.
While Lodi’s festival focuses primarily on the Sandhill crane, Galt’s event celebrates all the migratory and resident birds that call Galt home during the winter months.
Some of the birds visitors might see during the festival’s five tours and walks inside the Cosumnes River Preserve include the tundra swan, the great blue heron and the great egret, among others.
The festival’s keynote speaker is Krisztina Scheef, an ward-winning photographer known as the “Grebe Whisperer” by many of her students and fellow photographers.
Based in San Diego, Scheef has spent years studying and photographing grebes on Lake Hodges near her hometown.
Scheef’s noon presentation “Grebes Walk on Water to Find a Mate” will showcase the aquatic diving birds’ mating habits. She will also share some of her favorite photographs of other wildlife species she enjoys capturing on film.
Another presentation will be “Hawks, Honkers & Hoots” with Kelli Mouldin at 11 a.m.
Hawks, Honkers & Hoots is an education organization that educates California’s Central Valley communities about local wildlife and conservation through presentations featuring birds of prey and water birds.
Attendees can also meet several live native species of bats, when Corky Quirk presents “Going Batty” at 1 p.m.
Quirk founded NorCal Bats in 2004 and has educated thousands of people about the animals, in addition to coordinating wildlife rescue for bats in the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills.
Other family-friendly activities include Bird Cookie Decorating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as the Kids Winter Bird 2023 Art Contest.
Youngsters of all ages can participate by drawing and painting pictures of resident or migratory birds in the Galt area. Art in any medium is accepted.
The deadline to enter is Jan. 27, and submissions will be on display during the festival. There will also be a free art show featuring amateur and professional photographs showcasing the diversity, beauty, behavior and habitats of the Northern Region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.