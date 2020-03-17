As more restrictions are put in place to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, local eateries are seeing a decline in customers. At the same time, grocery stores are short on staples as people stock up on necessities.
The good news?
Benjamin Chapman, a professor and food safety extension specialist at North Carolina State University, told online news outlet Vox that food is not known to be a way to transfer coronavirus or other respiratory illnesses. He recommended getting food delivered or picking it up and taking it home in areas with COVID-19 activity, rather than eating out.
Here are local eateries that are still open and offering delivery, carryout and curbside pickup:
- Brick House: 27 W. Elm St., Lodi. Brick House has implemented a to-go service. Call 209-426-5871. Deliveries available through GrubHub and DoorDash.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: 1537 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi. Open for takeout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 209-365-1693.
- House of Coffees: 239 N. Ham Lane, Lodi. Customers can call ahead for pickup or curbside service at 209-368-2611, or order for delivery via Uber Eats.
- Juli & Raleigh’s Village Coffee Shop: 700 E. Victor Road, Lodi. Offering to-go orders, including corned beef and cabbage meals on St. Patricks Day (March 17). Call 209-339-2309.
- Lodi Beer Co.: 105 S. School St., Lodi. Offering both takeout and curbside pickup, with the menu on their website. Call 209-368-9931 or visit www.lodibeercompany.com.
- Mokelumne Brew House: 115 S. School St. No. 5, Lodi. Mobile order on their app, call 209-625-8893 for curbside service, or order for delivery via DoorDash.
- Peñas Taqueria: 1126 E. Pine St., Lodi and 25651 W. 99 Frontage Road, Acampo. Accepting call-in orders for pickup. Call the Lodi location at 209-263-5733 or the Acampo location at 209-263-9484.
- Porters Pub: 121 S. School St., Lodi. Accepting call-in and takeout orders at 209-400-7147, or orders via DoorDash. Callers can request curbside service.
- Reyes Pupuseria y Taqueria: 6437 W. Banner Road, Lodi (Flag City). Orders to-go. Call 209-594-4262.
- Rick’s Pizza: 1320 Lakewood Mall, Lodi. Offering both pickup and delivery in the evenings. Call 209-339-9411.
- Sky Wok: 612 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi. Open until Friday, then will close temporarily; delivery available through DoorDash.
- Smack Pie Pizza: 121 S. School St., Lodi. In-store pickup orders can be made by calling 209-224-8061 or online at www.smackpiepizza.com. Pickup also available through their roll-up window without entering the restaurant. Delivery is available on DoorDash.
- Strings Italian Cafe: 2314 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. Orders can be made for takeout or curbside delivery at 209-369-6400. Delivery orders can be placed through DoorDash.
- Thai Spices: 2401 W. Turner Road, Lodi. Takeout is available as usual. Call 209-369-8424.
If you are a local restaurant not included on this list and are offering carryout or delivery options, please email kyla@lodinews.com with information for a second listing to run Wednesday.