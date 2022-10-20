Flying at full capacity: Lodi’s Sandhill Crane Festival is ready to soar again

The 24th annual Sandhill Crane Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at Hutchins Street Square. The event will feature tours into the Delta to see the cranes arriving, presentations, workshops, an art show, and a merchandise and exhibit hall.
Festival admission is free; however, tours are paid.
This is the first time in two years that the festival has been held in person, according to festival organizer Kathy Grant. The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, and last year only tours were offered.
But, while the festival is only a few weeks away, how much do you really know about the birds themselves?
For starters, the cranes are thought to be among the oldest living birds on the planet, according to Audubon.org.
The magnificent fowl stand as much as five feet tall and have wing spans as wide as seven feet. They can also weigh up to 12 pounds and live to be 40 years old.
The cranes come in different colors. Adult birds are gray with a red crown (bald patch of skin). Juveniles are browner overall and have a feathered crown, according to Audubon.com.
The birds reportedly can fly up to 35 MPH and typically travel 200-300 miles in a day. With a good tailwind, the cranes can cover as much as 500 miles in a day, according to Audubon.
There are several subspecies of sandhill cranes. Migratory cranes include the lesser, greater, and (some would say) the Canadian sandhill crane.
The non-migratory birds are found in Cuba, Florida and Mississippi.
Every year the migratory cranes come flying in to their winter habitat in Northern California. In this area, the San Joaquin Delta just west of Lodi is their preferred winter home.
About this time of year, just before sunset, visitors can see waves of the birds gliding in to their marshy bedroom, where they spend the night. In the daytime, they fly out to forage.
The cranes call prairies, fields, tundra, marshes, bogs, agricultural fields, and grasslands home. They are fresh water riparian birds. The cranes will only settle in wetlands that are no more than six inches deep with fresh water.
Some Delta farmers accommodate the cranes by flooding their fields to the proper depth at this time of year.
The cranes are omnivorous creatures, meaning they like both meat and plants. The cranes typically dine on insects, roots of aquatic plants, rodents, snails, frogs, lizards, snakes, berries, seeds, nesting birds, and cultivated grains, when available.
The birds are also monogamous. Mated pairs stick together, according to the Sandhill Crane Association. The birds build their nest in marshy areas, and while the female lays one to three eggs, it’s the male who does most of the long-term incubation work. The pair may split up after a while if no offspring have been produced, according to Grant.
It takes about a month for the chicks to hatch, and after that both bird parents raise the youngsters. If food is scarce, the parents will abandon one of the chicks to preserve resources, says Grant.
Every year the festival draws thousands of visitors and spectators to the Lodi area to witness what has been called one of nature’s spectacles.
About 100 years ago the sandhill cranes filled the skies over the Delta marshes. But now their numbers have greatly decreased — into the thousands — and the Sandhill Crane Association has made it their mission to promote crane conservation. The upcoming festival is one of the ways the organization brings awareness to the issue.
