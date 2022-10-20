Flying at full capacity: Lodi’s Sandhill Crane Festival is ready to soar again

Sandhill cranes land at Cosumnes River Preserve Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

 News-Sentinel

The 24th annual Sandhill Crane Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at Hutchins Street Square. The event will feature tours into the Delta to see the cranes arriving, presentations, workshops, an art show, and a merchandise and exhibit hall.

Festival admission is free; however, tours are paid.