As high winds whipped through Lodi on Sunday, several residents found themselves without power.
At 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning an outage affecting 1,187 Lodi Electric Utility customers was reported.
“Strong winds caused a tree branch to come into contact with the overhead distribution lines near Holly Drive,” Lodi Electric Utility Director Jeff Berkheimer said.
Wind speeds in Lodi peaked at 47 miles per hour according to Meteorologist Dave Samuel of Accuweather, a private forecasting firm.
The utility sent staff to address the outage. They trimmed tree branches affecting a primary power line on the 1500 block of Holly Drive.
Berkheimer said residents were notified about the outage at 7:02 a.m.
“All residents were back in power at 7:52 a.m. that morning,” Berkheimer said. “With the exception of the one tree branch contacting our overhead lines due to wind, there were no other reported outages or damage to our infrastructure.”
Samuel said the wind speeds were brought on by a strong upper-level disturbance — wind speeds that form as a result of low and high-pressure differences above the ground — off the Northern California coast.
“That intensification process will also add to the storm’s cold air supply as lower heights translate to a colder airmass,” Samuel said.
Although conditions subsided yesterday, more high winds are expected to blow through Lodi later this afternoon, Samuel said.
“The wind speeds are expected to settle in the 20 to 30 mph range,” Samuel said.
Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff will monitor the wind speeds and weather reports in an effort to prevent any accidents in the city's parks.
This follows on the heels of an oak tree falling in the nature area of Lodi Lake, near Pigs Lake, which led to the closure of the park, Parks Director Jeff Hood said.
“Once wind speeds reach 20 mph we close the entry gate to the lake. Although the lake is not locked, we hope people will see the closed gates and not enter the lake,” Hood said.
The windy conditions could hinder firefighters in Sonoma County, who are battling the Kincade Fire, which broke out Oct. 23. The fire grew almost 12,000 acres overnight into at least 96 structures that have been destroyed, including 40 homes, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“High winds with low humidity is expected over the next two days, which will be dangerous in parts of the state that are already experiencing wildfires,” Samuel said.
The high winds have led the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to issue a weather advisory recommending people stay indoors and avoid extended exposure outdoors as a result of the Kincade Fire.
“Smoke from the Kincade Fire is expected to impact the northern region of the Valley later today, and could impact the central and southern regions soon after,” Valley Air Pollution Control District said in a statement.
Poor air quality is expected to continue until the fire is extinguished. Winds are expected to subside by Thursday, but the Valley Air Pollution Control District recommends people stay indoors to avoid being exposed to dirty air or wildfire smoke.
Berkheimer said as the city anticipates another wind advisory, the electric utility will remain fully staffed and prepared for any situations which may arise.
“As always we urge the public to stay alert during these wind events as tree branches can fall into people’s yards and roadways creating potentially hazardous conditions,” Berkheimer said.