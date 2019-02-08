ACAMPO — A suspect is still at large after the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a search warrant in Acampo on Thursday, which led to Houston School being placed on temporary lockdown.
According to Deputy Andrea Lopez, an arrest warrant was issued for 53-year-old Bryan Keith Bristow in 2015 after he reportedly failed to register as a sex offender, and deputies received information on Thursday that Bristow was living in a trailer on the 21000 block of Highway 99 East Frontage Road in Acampo.
“When deputies attempted to make contact with him, he went back in the residence,” Lopez said. “We don’t know if there are weapons involved, but he has a history of violence.”
The first deputies arrived at the Acampo property at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Lopez said, and were later joined by the sheriff’s office’s bomb squad, hostage negotiation team and SWAT team who helped close East Frontage Road from East Harvest Road to East Cooper Road.
“We also have a drone that, thankfully, Stockton PD is letting us utilize,” Lopez said.
Although Houston School was temporarily placed on lockdown, Lopez said she did not believe the students or staff were in any danger and parents were able to pick their children up once the school day ended.
In a statement emailed to the News-Sentinel, Lodi Unified School District spokesperson Chelsea Vongehr said Houston School was placed on lockdown due to the law enforcement activity and “an abundance of caution.”
Although deputies have not yet apprehended Bryan Bristow, Lopez said two of his relatives were arrested at the Acampo residence.
Keith Brandon Bristow, 35, was arrested after he was found on the property with outstanding warrants of his own, Lopez said, and 52-year-old Danny Joseph Bristow was arrested on suspicion of interfering with the investigation.
“I know that they’re relatives, but I am unsure of the relation,” Lopez said.
Connie Bristow, the property owner and Danny Bristow’s sister, denied that her brother interfered with the investigation.
“That’s going to cost me money to get him out of jail, and he didn’t even do anything,” Connie said.
Bryan Keith Bristow is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing over 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown puffy jacket and blue jeans. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.