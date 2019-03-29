Dressed in white lab coats, high school students from Lodi and Stockton gathered in the Vineyard Cafe at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital on Thursday evening as part of the hospital’s Student Health Leadership Program.
Daniel Wolcott, the hospital’s president, said the program was developed as a way to introduce students to different careers in health care that can provide a living wage, something he feels is important to the overall health of the community.
“A thriving economy is good for health,” Wolcott said. “If we can have lots of living-wage jobs in our community, people can be healthier.”
The students meet weekly to not only learn about different careers in health care, but also how the hospital operates, even during a disaster.
Shelby Reed, director of nursing administration and patient experience, began the disaster drill by telling the students that a train derailed on the outskirts of Lodi and spilled a chemical that turned all of the first responders into zombies.
“We’re going to be getting all of those patients,” Reed said.
The students then split up into four teams: A public information officer team was in charge of internal and external communications, and an operations team responsible for ensuring the hospital had enough space and staffing to care for the additional patients.
Some students were assigned to the logistics team in charge of making sure the hospital had enough supplies to support the additional patients and staff, while others were assigned to the safety officer team.
“Your main responsibility is keeping all of us safe,” Reed said of the safety officer team.
Before the teams dispersed to their respective assignments, Reed told the students that the hospital runs several disaster drills each year covering situations such as active shooters, boiler room explosions and more.
“We do these kinds of drills — we even do zombie drills — so that we can practice what we would do in an emergency,” Reed said.
The logistics team learned that the hospital had enough supplies for 20 additional patients, while the operations team learned how the staffing office would call in additional nurses, physicians and other staff as well as provide child care services for the employees.
The safety officer team would be responsible for locking down the hospital — leaving the ambulance bay as the only entrance — and sending those suspected of being infected to the hazardous materials (hazmat) showers.
The public information officer team would inform patients and staff of the situation, stage members of the press in a designated area to ensure patients’ privacy and run any press releases by the other teams to ensure accuracy.
Meredith Peck, a junior at Lodi High School assigned to the safety officer team, took a brief tour of the emergency department where she saw the hazmat showers and learned how a hospital would lock itself down during a disaster.
“Everyone has a job, and they make sure that nothing’s coming in that shouldn’t,” Peck said.
Beatriz Diaz, a junior at Tokay High School assigned to the public information officer team, learned the importance of communication during a disaster.
“Without communicating with patients and the public, it would be more chaotic than it already is,” Diaz said.
As a member of the operations team, Lodi High senior Aliyah Edwards learned how the hospital would handle the overflow of patients during a disaster such as a zombie outbreak.
“Even if they have beds available, they can’t help the patients if they don’t have enough staff,” Edwards said.
Chelsea Hanshew, a Tokay junior and member of the logistics team, enjoyed learning the importance of making sure the hospital is well stocked with medication, food, water and other supplies in the event of a disaster.
“Supplies we need for as many people as we need to take care of,” Hanshew said.
Jaime Edwards, the hospital’s director of business development who helped organize the Student Health Leadership Program, felt the drill was a success.
“For the kids, it was a great opportunity to show them that everybody works together,” Edwards said.