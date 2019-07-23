The Lodi-Stockton metropolitan area is considered one of the least-educated regions in the country, according to a national finance entity.
WalletHub, a personal finance website based in Washington, D.C., released a study Monday ranking the education levels of the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the nation.
According to the study, the Lodi-Stockton area is ranked at 144.
To rank cities, WalletHub compared the educational attainment and quality of education of all 150 metropolitan areas.
The website looked at the quality of the public school system in a city or region; the percentages of adults with a high school diploma, associate's degree, bachelor's degree or professional degree.
According to the study, 78.5 percent of adults 25 and older have high school diplomas in the Lodi-Stockton metropolitan area.
In addition, 51.1 percent of adults 25 and older have had some college experience or attained an associate's degree, while 18.1 percent of adults 25 and older have earned a bachelor's degree, the report found.
Just 5.8 percent of adults 25 and older in the Lodi-Stockton area have received a graduate or professional degree, according to the study.
The quality of the area's public schools system was ranked at 11.33 percent, according to the report.
Officials at the Lodi Unified School District said teachers and staff are currnetly working to ensure students have strong reading skills.
The district in recent years imlemented a goal to make sure all students are reading by the third grade, staff said, by providing instructional materials that meet state instructional expectations; comprehensive curriculum; and early literacy instructional software.
Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer, LUSD superintendent, said she has seen similar reports about the area’s education posted by other organizations.
She said when a study shows an area is poorly educated, it impacts the entire community.
“It makes our job as a district much more important,” she said. “We do our best to educate our children, and in an area that is ranked low in a study, we need to take a report like this very seriously.”
Zachary Johnson, spokesman for the San Joaquin County Office of Education, said graduation rates have steadily increased in the past decade, but more can still be done to improve.
For adults who never obtained a high school diploma, the SJCOE’s Come Back Kids program provides an opportunity for them to do so, Johnson said.
“Schools can do their part to increase the number of adults with advanced degrees by getting students ready to succeed in college when they are still children,” he said. “One of the driving forces you'll find at schools and districts across San Joaquin County is a goal to prepare students for whatever awaits them after graduation. This means preparing students for college and career, which is a top priority for educators across the county.”
The cities of Salinas, Modesto and Bakersfield ranked lower than the Lodi-Stockton area in the study, as did the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission and Brownsville-Harlingen metropolitan areas in Texas.
The Visalia-Porterville area in Central California was ranked last.
The most educated city in the country is Ann Arbor, Mich., according to WalletHub, with 54.54 percent of adults 25 and older holding bachelor's degrees.
Just 13.9 percent of adults in the Visalia-Porterville area have earned a BA, according to the study.
The highest ranking metropolitan area in California is the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara area, which was second in the report.
To view the complete list of 150 cities and regions, visit https://tinyurl.com/ q8a5xsc.