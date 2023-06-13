The Lodi police and fire departments are asking parents to keep closer tabs on their children in the wake of last weekend’s restroom fire at Lodi Lake.
On June 3 at about 11:57 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at the restrooms on the north side of the lake near the boat ramp.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, but it caused complete damage to the facility, and the restrooms will be out of service for an unknown amount of time, the city said.
Police said on Friday that in the days following the fire, several small brush fires had been started in the Lodi Lake nature area, and numerous trees were vandalized.
One tree was marred with a racial slur.
“There have been reports of groups of juveniles being in the areas where fires and vandalism have recently occurred,” police said. “Please make an effort to be aware of what your children are doing when they are not at home.”
Police said additional patrols and enforcement in the area will continue until those responsible are found.
Gaye Hardwick was one of many residents who commented on the department’s Facebook post, and said more needs to be done to keep the lake and nature area safe.
“Many elderly retired people, and young moms pushing strollers walk here daily,” she said. “Steps need to be taken to keep this space safe for our community. We can’t let it be invaded and usurped by transients and delinquents. Plenty of teens, kids, parents, and grandparents respectfully walk these areas every day. But the lawbreakers need to be removed.”
Wendy Weigum suggested installing cameras at certain points around the lake to deter inappropriate activity.
“I walk my grandson daily, and see homeless back there just waking up in the bushes or eliminating their waste, behind these homes,” she said. “I worry this is a disaster waiting to happen, for these homes, and others. So many bad potential scenarios. Something needs to be done.”
Last September, the Lodi City Council discussed options to crack down on violations at the lake, including increased enforcement patrols, surveillance cameras and additional signage.
Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services jointly employs retired annuitant peace officers with the public works department to patrol all parks and other city facilities.
The officers work a limited number of hours each year, staff said, and patrol Lodi Lake and the nature area as much as possible.
The parks department has purchased surveillance cameras to install along the trail in different areas of the nature area, and is currently testing the equipment to determine the best areas for placement, staff said.
The trail cameras will need to be serviced periodically, but they do not feed into the city’s live security camera feeds, staff said at the time.
Anyone with information about the restroom fire is asked to contact Officer Mark Galvan at 209-269-4829. You may also contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727, or the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous.
Information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone found responsible may be eligible for a cash reward from the Lodi Area Crimestoppers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.