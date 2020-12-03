Some Lodi parents and teachers say they are both shocked and disappointed in Lodi Unified School District Trustee Ron Heberle’s decision to host a Christmas party this weekend, ignoring Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home curfew as well as health and safety guidelines.
Several parents sent copies of a party invitation to the News-Sentinel this week, which states the event is being hosted by the Heberle, Barnett and Mulcahy families on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., with no set ending time.
Newsom’s latest stay-at-home order implemented a curfew that prohibited large gatherings after 10 p.m.
“As you know, this year has dealt our family and many others several tragedies but the human spirit must rise to overcome disasters and obstacles,” the invitation reads. “As we strive for some sense of normality and preservation of traditions, we are holding our annual Christmas party.”
The invitation further states children from several different schools, who have been interacting with children across Lodi the last several months, will be present at the party, as will people working on the frontlines who have been interacting with the public.
Facial coverings are not required and social distancing will not be enforced, the invite further states.
“The invitation clearly states the environment and what to expect,” Heberle said on Thursday. “It’s talking about front-line workers, those in the medical field. The kids we’re going to be in contact with are kids that have been playing with my grandkids. It’s going to be a very, very small gathering. We’re expecting people within our close circle and nobody else.”
Heberle said the three families have been gathering the first Friday of December for the last 41 years, and it’s an anticipated and expected event to celebrate with one another.
Because the gathering is a long-standing tradition, Heberle said the invitation was more of a holiday greeting to remind people it was the time of year that the party would be held.
“That’s why we made a large disclaimer, so nobody would be surprised,” he said. “It’s okay if people don’t make it. We felt those we were inviting were adults and we wanted them to make their own decision.”
Barron Sudderth, a Lodi High School teacher, said he received an invitation earlier this week, and heard more than 100 people were planning to attend. He said it should not be the example the community and its leaders are setting.
“I’m a teacher, and if I walk on to campus without a mask, I could be written up,” he said. “He’s not mirroring what he and the rest of the board have asked teachers to do. (The board’s) meetings have been virtual, and if they are not meeting face to face because they are afraid of getting COVID, why would he put something like this out?”
Sudderth added that Heberle’s decision to participate in the party was not reflective of the California School Board Association’s description of a local school board’s role, which is to be responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of the community.
“It’s unconscionable,” he said. “We need leaders who lead by example in both their words and actions, and (Heberle) is saying one thing but doing something completely different. This seems like a slap in the face to the teachers, the students, the parents, and everybody who has been affected by COVID.”
Heberle said the invitation are not delivered through the postal service, and he did not know Sudderth or how he received one.
Lodi Education Association president Michelle Orgon said she understood the three families have been hosting the party for a number of years, and while it is a private event, it was concerning to see an LUSD board member involved.
“We are up to 122 COVID cases reported in the district,” she said. “We have some (employees) who don’t believe in mask wearing, and that, as well as this party, is setting a bad example. It’s upsetting when role models are not exhibiting practices to make sure everyone is safe.”
Orgon added that holding a large party while San Joaquin County was in the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy didn’t make a lot of sense, considering the district is doing what it can to decrease potential exposure to the virus and return to in-person instruction.
She said Heberle has done a great job representing Lodi on the school board, so to learn he was participating in a party, especially after the board postponed in-person instruction for safety reasons, was disappointing.
“As LEA president, I know some of the things I do are under a microscope publicly,” she said. “When someone leading the district and the community is putting others at risk and we’re trying to go back to in-person instruction when we get out of purple ... they just should not be a part of it.”