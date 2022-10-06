Hops & Goblins returns for second year

Beer enthusiasts gather at the Grape Festival grounds for the inaugural Hops and Goblins in 2021.

 Courtesy photograph

Ghouls, goblins, ghosts and a variety of characters and creatures will once again gather at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds later this month, although it will not be for comic books.

The second Hops & Goblins Beerfest returns to Lodi on Oct. 29, just in time for Halloween.