Hops & Goblins returns for second year

Ghouls, goblins, ghosts and a variety of characters and creatures will once again gather at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds later this month, although it will not be for comic books.
The second Hops & Goblins Beerfest returns to Lodi on Oct. 29, just in time for Halloween.
“We had a great time last year,” Grape Festival manager Mark Armstrong said. “We had a huge crowd , and we’re looking forward to this year.”
The event will showcase several Lodi breweries, as well as dozens from around the country. Most of the 35 that are lined up will be from Northern California, Armstrong said.
As of Monday, Five Window Beer Co. and Lodi Beer Company were confirmed for the event, as well as Lagunitas Brewing Co from Petaluma and Firestone Walker Brewing Co. from Paso Robles.
Five Window owners Joseph Ehlers and Andrew Enos will also offer their recent creation, California Seltzer Co, as well.
Dying Breed Brewing of Oakdale and Tioga Sequioa Brewing Company of Fresno are also lined up.
Guests can play games such as Jenga, Beer Pong and Cornhole while they enjoy the lagers and ales provided by breweries, and those who opt to wear Halloween costumes have the chance to win prizes in the costume contest.
The contest is an added feature to the festival, and participants can register at the event, Armstrong said.
More than $1,500 in prizes will be given to those who are judged to have the best outfits. No props that could potentially be used as weapons are allowed.
The beer festival will be held in the Ole Mettler Pavilion and the outside surrounding area.
General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door beginning at 2 p.m., and include a commemorative beer glass and unlimited beer tasting.
Much like the Lodi Wine Festival in the spring, there will be VIP tasting at Hops & Goblins as well.
Tickets are $55 in advance only, and will be like a one-on-one experience with the participating breweries. All tickets include an hour early admission at 1 p.m. unlimited beer tasting, a commemorative beer glass and a special VIP gift. A limited amount of VIP tickets will be sold.
Food is not included with the tickets.
Advance tickets are available at Stogie’s Cigar Bar at 230 W. Pine St. Five Window Beer Co. at 9 W. Locust St., and the Lodi Grape Festival box office at 413 E. Lockeford St.
Music will be provided by the Mike Torres, Jr. Band playing a variety of Latin music, as well as Todd Morgan and the Emblems performing classic rock hits.
Only adults 21 years of age and older are permitted at the festival.
“We’d love to have a lot of people sign up for the costume contest,” Armstrong said. “It should be a great time. People should just come out and have fun.”
