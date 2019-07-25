A 42-year-old Lodi man is in critical but stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound over the weekend.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Layland Drive just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Det. Mike Hitchcock said.
Initial reports said the shooter ran inside a residence on Layland Drive, and when officers arrived, he refused to come out of the home, Hitchcock said.
“The SWAT team came out, and we used the Sheriff’s bomb robot to search the home,” he said. “He wasn’t inside, but another occupant was arrested.”
That occupant, later identified as Dustin Hieb, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics and possession of an assault weapon.
Hitchcock said Hieb had come out of the house when officers arrived.
The standoff lasted about four hours, he said, and the victim was taken to an area hospital.
Hitchcock said the shooter turned himself in to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
Enrique Maurino, 33, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into San Joaquin County Jail without bail.
He will appear at the Lodi Branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court at 12:15 p.m. on July 25.