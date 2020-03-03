LODI — Students in two classrooms at Needham Elementary School were treated to a special guest to kick off their school week as part of a national effort to encourage reading among America’s youth.
E. Toby Boyd, president of the California Teachers Association, visited Misty Jaymot’s first-grade class and Salma Granados’ second-grade class to read books for Read Across America week.
A kindergarten teacher in the Elk Grove School District, Boyd has visited Needham several times in the past to read to students as part of Read Across America, and said he loves reading to children.
“Reading is important because it opens doors to childrens’ minds,” he said. “They can explore other worlds or times, without having to physically travel anywhere. And it’s important because it’s just a fundamental skill they need in order to be successful.”
Students in Jaymot’s classroom wore handmade hats resembling the heads of Thing 1 and Thing 2 from the Dr. Seuss classic “The Cat in the Hat,” because Monday was not only the kick off for Read Across America, it was also the prolific childrens’ author’s birthday.
Boyd read two stories to the first graders: “Imagine” by United States Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, as well as his favorite, “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins.
“Imagine” is an autobiographical illustrated poem of a boy who imagines the possibilities of what he might be when becomes an adult.
“We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” is an entertaining story about a girl tyrannosaurus rex trying to fit in with her human classmates at school.
Boyd said he loved the latter book because it was funny, and he can use a variety of voices to keep students engaged and entertained.
“When I find a book children really enjoy, especially younger children, it fills my heart because I know they’re taking something away from the experience of reading or having someone read to them,” he said.
Students in Granados’ classroom donned the tall red and white top hat worn by Seuss’ most famous character, the Cat in the Hat, while Boyd read “Don’t Touch My Hair” by Sherry Miller.
The book tells the story of an African American student who constantly has to tell nearly everyone she encounters not to touch her hair.
This is the 21st year the National Education Association has held Read Across America, an event to motivate children to read, as well as make them feel valued and welcome.
Needham principal Rich Perez said the students always embrace the Read Across America week, as teachers decorate their doors and windows with Dr. Seuss images, titles and passages.
“They really get excited about community members coming to the school to read to them,” he said. “I think it adds a different dimension to reading. We are always reading to them as educators. But to have police officers or firefighters come and take on the role of teachers by reading, it speaks volumes about how the community is committed to helping our students learn.”
Other guests reading to Needham students this week include Lodi Police Department Sgt. Steve Maynard, Student Resource Officer Brannon Haro, as well as CTA board member Shelly Gupton, among others.
“I think this is a celebration of just having fun reading,” Lodi Education Association president Michelle Orgon said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re reading to a stuffed animal, if they’re laying on the floor or outside with different books. This is for the love of reading.”
From Sacramento to Los Angeles, CTA’s officers, as well as community members, parents, teachers and celebrities read books from California Reads, a list of teacher-recommended books for all ages for Read Across America.
The California Reads site includes books and tips on how to make children better readers in eight languages. For more information, visit www. cta.org/raa.