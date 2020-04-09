If an emergency patient is admitted to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial today with difficulty breathing, chest pain, a fever and a cough, there’s a good chance that they would be tested for the novel coronavirus.
Hospital staff would have results within hours, allowing them to decide if the patient should go to a regular room or the COVID-19 ward, as well as helping them determine potential treatment.
But for local people with more mild coronavirus symptoms that don't require a hospital stay, getting test results could take days, if they qualify to receive a test at all.
That’s due to a nationwide shortage of test kits and swabs, Lodi Memorial staff said Thursday.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report citing a shortage of tests and test materials, as well as long waits for results, as one of the major problems currently faced by hospitals across the country.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the COVID-19 Testing Task Force last Saturday, a collaboration between public agencies and private companies to expand availability of tests in California.
“The Task Force will work together with California academic systems, private systems, public health experts and others to ensure we’re creating the most streamlined and effective way to evaluate testing data,” Blue Shield of California president and CEO Paul Markovich said. “This kind of public-private collaboration will allow us to tap into the systems needed to get the results California deserves.”
While the curve is stretching a bit in San Joaquin County, it’s not flat yet. Lodi Memorial staff are still bracing for a surge in new cases over the coming weeks — though hopefully a smaller one than they’d be dealing with if local residents were not doing their part by staying at home, they said.
Currently, patients must meet one of the following criteria issued by San Joaquin County Public Health Services to receive a test:
- Hospitalized patient with symptoms compatible to COVID-19
- Symptomatic health care worker or first responder (paramedic, EMT, police, fire)
- Other symptomatic individuals who are 60 and older, if immunocompromised or chronic medical complications
- Contact with positive patient or with symptoms of COVID-19 but not tested
- Residents and staff in congregate living settings including jails, shelters, long-term facilities, group homes
- Homeless or marginally housed
The criteria change frequently, based on evaluations by Public Health Services and test availability.
If a person has symptoms of COVID-19, they should contact their primary care physician first, said Katie Grimm, Lodi Memorial’s patient care executive. The most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, dry cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, according to the World Health Organization. Patients may also have aches and pain, nasal congestion and runny nose, sore throat, and gastric symptoms.
As long as patients meet the criteria above, their regular doctor can write an out-patient order for the lab test. People with COVID-19 symptoms who do not have a regular doctor can contact Urgent Care. Patients who have previously been denied a test but fit under the new criteria and still have symptoms may call their doctors to see if they can now be tested.
People should only go to the Lodi Memorial emergency department if they have severe symptoms, Grimm said. Those symptoms include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, a new confusion or inability to rouse, or bluish lips or face, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While Lodi Memorial has the ability to test patients who have been admitted to the hospital with severe symptoms, they cannot test other patients at this time.
Older people and people with high blood pressure, heart problems, cancer (especially lung cancer) and diabetes are at higher risk of developing serious symptoms, according to the WHO. They should contact their doctors or Urgent Care for advice even if they are experiencing only mild symptoms.
People who don’t meet the criteria above may still be able to receive a test through Project Baseline, which is working to expand testing in California. Individuals can fill out a screening questionnaire online at www.projectbaseline.com/covid-19.
Anyone who has suspected COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and avoid other people, even if they have not been tested, to avoid spreading the illness.
Statewide, the number of tests has risen sharply over the past two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Times, though California still lags behind the nation in the number of tests administered.
The public policy think tank American Enterprise Institute released a “road map to reopening,” written by former U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture commissioner Scott Gottlieb with a team of epidemiology, public health and policy experts.
The report lays out four stages the U.S. should go through in order to reopen for business without risking the health and safety of citizens.
Right now, according to the authors, the U.S. is in the first phase, using strict social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. In order to move to the next stage and reopen on a limited basis, the authors said, states must be able to identify, test and isolate people with COVID-19 and their close contacts.
States planning to reopen must have a downward trend in cases over two weeks and widespread testing capabilities, Tom Inglesby — director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health — told Scientific American on Monday.
“Right now we’re focused on the sickest patients — as we should be — in hospitals and long-term care facilities and health care workers,” he said. “But we need to get to a point where anybody who’s got symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can get a test and have results in the same day. We should also be developing a serology initiative.”
Serological tests check for antibodies and can detect if someone has been infected with COVID-19 in the past. California’s new COVID-19 Testing Task Force is working with Stanford Medicine to launch a serology test, though it is not yet available locally.
For now, San Joaquin County officials and local health care workers are doing everything they can to stay on top of the pandemic.
“Public Health Services is actively monitoring the situation, numbers, and local data available to ensure that when the stay-at-home order is lifted, it does not compromise the positive progress we have already made,” a county spokesperson said Thursday.
Read the full American Enterprise Institute report at www.tinyurl.com/covid-roadmap.