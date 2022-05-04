STOCKTON — Last week, White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the United States was “out of the pandemic phase,” but that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over yet.
As he made his comments on CNN last week, San Joaquin County began seeing an uptick in cases as the BA.2 subvariant of omicron increased.
According to San Joaquin County Public Health Services’ Monday COVID-19 report, the county’s case rate is now 5.3 per 100,000 residents, an increase from the 3.5 per 100,000 residents reported April 25.
In addition, the county’s test positivity rate has increased from 1.5% last week to 3.2% Monday.
Hospitalizations saw a minimal increase as well, up from 12 to 14 in that same timespan.
“This is not surprising, as data modeling suggested that we’d see an uptick in May, and we saw numbers starting to rise in the Bay Area before they started to rise here,” county public health officer Dr. Maggie Park said. “We’re hoping that this will be a short-lived ‘bump’ and not a significant surge, and we feel optimistic that our hospitalization rates are stable so far.”
There have been 168,682 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 260 reported between April 29 and May 2. There have also been 2,221 deaths from the virus, with two reported over the weekend.
Eight of those cases were reported in Lodi, which has now had 14,271 since the pandemic began. There have been 250 deaths in the city related to the virus, according to county public health.
The 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo has had 1,211 cases and 18 deaths, while the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements has had 120 cases and one death.
In the 95258 ZIP code, which includes Woodbridge, there have been 844 cases and 12 deaths, with one case reported over the weekend.
In the Lockeford area, which includes the 95240 and 95237 ZIP codes, there have been 2,401 cases and 37 deaths, with eight cases reported since Friday.
Total full vaccinations in the county remain at 64.4% of the eligible population, while partial vaccinations remain at 13.3%.
About 74.1% of Lodi’s population is fully vaccinated, while 14.6% are partially vaccinated.
In addition, 27.1% of the county’s population has received at least one booster shot, while 31.5% are eligible for the booster but have yet to receive it.
Sacramento County Public Health reported Tuesday that there have been 283,580 cases and 3,147 deaths, with 1,113 cases and 18 deaths reported over the weekend.
There have been 6,877 cases and 77 deaths in Galt.
A reported 66.7% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, and 71.7% are partially vaccinated.
The percentage of vaccinations in Galt returned to 63% according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The county does not disclose partial vaccinations for cities.
