- 418 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 17 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics in a weekly report each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 925 cases in Sacramento County, including 8 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 162 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 34 deaths: 19 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, 1 in Rancho Cordova and 9 in the unincorporated county. 11 patients are 17 or younger, 407 patients are ages 18 to 49, 231 patients are 50 to 64, and 276 patients are 65 or older.
- 12 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 6 patients are 65 or older.
- 7 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 226 cases in Stanislaus County, with 4 deaths. 109 have recovered. 12 patients are 17 or younger, 122 patients are ages 18 to 49, 51 patients are 50 to 64, and 36 patients are 65 or older.
- 1,164 cases in Alameda County, with 42 deaths. 17 patients are 17 or younger, 578 patients are ages 18 to 50, 375 patients are ages 51 to 70, and 189 patients are 71 or older. The ages of 5 patients are unknown.
- 693 cases in Contra Costa County, with 20 deaths. 26 patients are 20 or younger, 458 patients are ages 21 to 60, 158 patients are ages 61 to 80, and 50 patients are 81 or older.
- 31,431 cases in California, with 1,177 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 759,086 cases in the United States, with 40,661 deaths. 70,337 have recovered.
- 2,401,379 cases worldwide, with 165,044 deaths. 623,903 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Sunday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.