LODI — A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a car near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Hutchins Street in Lodi on Sunday afternoon.
Police officers were dispatched to the collision at 1:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Sean Blandford with the Lodi Police Department.
Two Lodi residents at the scene gave the cyclist CPR until first responders with AMR arrived at the scene and took over. The AMR responders were reportedly able to revive the cyclist, but he remained in critical condition on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Lodi Police Department.
No further information was available on Monday.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Officer Timothy Ivey at 209-333-4848.
— K. Cathey
News-Sentinel to be closed on July 3
LODI — The Lodi News-Sentinel will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Obituaries and funeral noticed to be printed in Thursday, Friday or Saturday’s editions of the News-Sentinel must be submitted before 10 a.m. Wednesday, and approval and payment must be submitted by noon the same day.
Classified advertisements must be placed by 10 a.m. Thursday for the Friday and Saturday editions.
To place an advertisement or an obituary, call 209-369-2761.
— K. Cathey
Limited Van Go! service available July 4
STOCKTON — In observance of Independence Day, San Joaquin Regional Transit District will not be running its fixed-route service on Saturday, July 4.
In its place, RTD offers Van Go!, its on-demand service for lifeline purposes only, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Passengers may book a ride up to two days in advance by using the RTD Van Go! app. The app is available from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
RTD administrative offices and the Downtown Transit Center will be closed on Friday, but modified regular-fixed route and Van Go! service will be available on that day.
RTD will resume its modified regular services (in response to COVID-19) on Sunday, and reopen the DTC and administrative offices on Monday.
For more information, visit www.sjrtd.com or call 209-943-1111. For more information on RTD Van Go!, visit www.sjrtd.com/
VanGo.
— K. Cathey