Citing her work ethic, positivity and respect among her co-workers, Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia named Corporal Regan Porteous the department’s Officer of the Year on Thursday during the 34th annual law enforcement recognition awards ceremony at Carnegie Forum.
Brucia said Porteous, who has been with the department since 2016, has been a great asset to the agency, taking on a variety of roles and duties that include detective, an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator, as well as a member of the Honor Guard and the Unmanned Aerial Systems and recruitment teams.
Most notably, she was the first woman in the department to become a member of the SWAT unit in 2019.
Over the last year, Porteous took the lead in creating Zuecher, the department’s Computer Aided Dispatch program, which uses telecommunications and geographic display to support police dispatch and response functions.
“She puts in endless hours and always shows up for her shift the next day, ready to go,” Brucia said. “She is always willing to lend a hand and goes out of her way to help anybody in need. Just on Monday when one of our officers was in need and needed medical treatment, when I arrived on scene Regan was there, off duty, in her shorts and T-shirts ready to help. I think that exemplifies what Regan is all about.”
A 2012 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, Porteous said it was the department’s staff, her superiors and fellow detectives that has helped her succeed in her career.
“Rarely the success of one person is just because of the work that I do alone,” she said. “I’ve got an amazing team being upstairs with the support of supervisors, and other detectives have really helped me out this year. Staff upstairs has also supported me, but also people that I work with... a lot of them deserve this award just as much as I do, and it’s because of them that I can be successful.”
Four officers received the Life Saving Award Thursday for their efforts in saving the life of a community member.
On Feb. 23, 2021, Officers Michael Cascio and Erika Urrea responded to the report of a correctional officer threatening suicide at his house.
The house was dark when they arrived, but they searched the residence room by room by flashlight before finding a trap door in the garage with a ladder hanging down from the ceiling.
Cascio and Urrea heard the man’s gasping breaths, climbed the ladder and found him hanging from a noose in the rafters.
One of them held the man to loosen the pressure on his neck, and the other was able to cut the rope so they could bring him down, Brucia said.
“Fire and AMR were staged and did not come in until it was declared safe to enter, so the officers were responsible for life-saving measures until Fire and AMR could enter,” he said. “During this life-saving rescue, the officer brought the victim down the wooden stairs handing him off to Fire and AMR. This situation would likely have ended tragically without the officers’ timely assistance.”
Brucia joked that being recognized for saving lives was getting to be a habit for Urrea, who in August of 2020 pulled a disabled man from the railroad tracks just east of Lodi Avenue and Sacramento Street seconds before a train nearly struck.
Also in August of that year, Urrea performed CPR on a 62-year-old cyclist who collided with the rear of an automobile on the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane.
On May 19, 2021, Officers Mark Galvan and Hettie Stillman were dispatched to the report of a 10-month-old choking and not breathing on the 500 block of North Church Street.
Stillman arrived on-scene first and began life-saving measures, and Galvan arrived a short time later to assist, Brucia said.
“Together, they cleared the infant’s airway, and the infant started to breathe normally again,” he said. “Lodi Fire Personnel and AMR Medics arrived several minutes later and determined that the infant had been choking on a small piece of plastic. A failure to act or delay could have led to a tragic outcome.”
Jaime Worthen the department’s lead dispatcher and jailer, received the Employee of the Year Award.
Brucia said that not only does Worthen have a passion for training new dispatchers, but she was a significant contributor to the department’s transition to the new Computer Aided Dispatch system, Zuercher. As a member of the Zuercher committee, Brucia said she helped build and implement a system that fit the needs of the agency.
“Jaime was a significant reason the system was successful,” he said. “She spent many hours at the police department on her days off, ensuring the system was working correctly and fixing problems as they arose. Jaime’s dedication to the new system allowed the transition to be relatively smooth. Although there were bumps along the way, it was clear that Jaime cared about the project and her co-workers, who were learning to use the program.”
Others recognized Thursday:
• Lodi Sunrise Rotary president Erin Lenser received the Chief of Police Service Award. Lenser volunteered to organize this year’s Police Chief’s Gala with less than four months to plan.
• Former officer Shana Lopez also received the Chief of Police Service Award for her efforts founding the department’s GREAT program more than a decade ago, as well as for her commitment to volunteering in the community.
Lopez, who recently retired, currently serves on numerous boards and commissions, including the Lodi Area Crimestoppers, the Lodi Police Foundation, the Child Death Review team, Lodi Heroes, and the Police Officers’ Association of Lodi board of directors, among others.
• Partners Stan Sogsti and Joyce Defenbaugh received the Meritous Service Award for amassing 9,435 and 14,311 volunteer hours by the end of 2021.
• Partner Carol Roe received the Volunteer of the Year Award. Roe volunteered some 492 hours in 2021. Over the course of 20 years of service with the Partners, she has volunteered 11,545 hours.
• The entire Partners Unit was presented with the Unit Citation for providing 28 years of volunteer service to the department as well.
In addition, newest Partner Bob Garcia, who joined the unit after retiring in 2020, received his badge.
• Officers Calvin Aubrey and Alexander Helms received the Local/County DUI Award. The officers arrested or cited 29 and 32 individuals, respectively, for driving under the influence in the city last year.
