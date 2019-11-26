Tokay High placed on lockdown after threat discovered on bathroom wall

Tokay High School was placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning after a threat of a shooting was discovered on a bathroom wall at the school.
"School shooting at lunch 10:45 or 10:55 sent as many people home as you can," was written on the wall.
Lodi Unifed sent out an alert that read:
"Tokay High has been placed on lockdown as a precaution, The Lodi Police Department and school administration are investigating a threat made against the school on a bathroom wall. Please do not proceed to the school site. We will provide you with an update as soon as possible,"
A subsequent alert noted that there is no active threat at the school, just an ongoing investigation of a threat.