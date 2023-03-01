Unseated Lodi councilman Shakir Khan vows to take a stand in court

Shakir Khan speaks to the council about his disputed resignation from the council at Wednesday's city council meeting at Carnegie Forum.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

An emotional Shakir Khan made an impassioned speech in front of the Lodi City Council Wednesday night, telling council members, “You had no right to ask me to resign.”

Khan thanked the 50 or so supporters who walked to the meeting with him from the 100 block of East Lodi Avenue, braving 40-degree temperatures and gusty winds. Some supporters held signs saying, “We Will Not Back Out.”