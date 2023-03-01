Unseated Lodi councilman Shakir Khan vows to take a stand in court

An emotional Shakir Khan made an impassioned speech in front of the Lodi City Council Wednesday night, telling council members, “You had no right to ask me to resign.”
Khan thanked the 50 or so supporters who walked to the meeting with him from the 100 block of East Lodi Avenue, braving 40-degree temperatures and gusty winds. Some supporters held signs saying, “We Will Not Back Out.”
Making his remarks during the public comments period of the meeting, Khan addressed some of the voter fraud charges he is facing, saying the sheriff was wrong to knock on the doors of his constituents, asking them how they voted.
A defiant Khan also said he was going to dispute his resignation in federal court, saying, “You have taken the rights of the 800 people who voted for me! I am not backing off!”
Kahn was arrested by the sheriff several weeks ago on voter fraud charges, claiming he forged signatures, registered people to vote without their knowledge, and filled out ballots without the voters’ consent.
Mayor Mikey Hothi visited Khan in jail on the day he was arrested. During the course of the visit Khan asked Hothi what he should do, and the mayor said he should resign.
The entire conversation was recorded on a body cam by a sheriff’s deputy who was in the room at the time. The video has since been posted online for the public to see.
Khan said he was never told that Hothi was there to ask for his resignation. He also said he was not given a chance to speak to his attorney or his family before being asked to sign the resignation letter.
“My community stands with me,” Khan said referring to the Pakistani residents who live in his district. In a television interview conducted outside the council chambers, Khan accused the city and the sheriff of intimidation. “They are doing this to scare our community,” said Khan.
He also disputed the criminal charges brought against him, calling them false accusations.
During the council meeting a few citizens addressed council members, saying Khan should never get his seat back, and saying that voters deserve a “free and fair” election.
The council held a special closed session on Tuesday afternoon to discuss threatened litigation by Khan. During the meeting the council agreed to meet next week to plan on how to fill the seat vacated by Khan.
Mayor Hothi said earlier that the council is “continuing with the path that was initially set forth, that Shak Khan has resigned from the city council.”
“I love my city,” Khan told council members. Addressing the media, he said of his constituents, “We love each other — we die for each other.”
He concluded by telling reporters, “My goal is to have all five councilmen be Pakistani.”
