STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Delta College Board of Trustees are scheduled to approve the final maps for voting areas next Tuesday.
Trustees last year approved a move to area-specific voting instead of using the current at-large or district-wide elections.
Voters will now only elect the candidate who represents their area, rather than all candidates listed on the ballot as they do now.
Trustees at the time said switching to area voting would more fairly represent constituents in the college's seven districts.
“We’re doing it in order to be more compliant with the California Voting Rights Act,” board president Catherine Mathis, who represents Manteca, said Thursday afternoon.
“We’re also doing this to be more responsive and more representative to the voters in our districts,” she added.
Signed into law in 2002, the California Voting Rights Act prohibits the use of an at-large election system if it impairs the ability of a protected class to elect candidates of its choice or otherwise influence the outcome of an election, according to the bill’s text.
In addition, the act allows a voter who is a member of a protected class to sue local governments or districts if they can prove their votes have been impaired.
While Delta College has not faced litigation since the bill’s passage, Mathis said switching to area voting was the right thing to do.
She added since discussions began to make the switch, feedback from voters has been positive.
“Everyone is well informed,” she said. “Our constituents seem to want to maintain voter interest and integrity within their districts.”
Currently, Area 4 includes Lodi, Galt, Woodbridge, Rio Vista, parts of the San Joaquin Delta, and the land north of Eight Mile Road west of Highway 99.
The board on Tuesday will be presented with four draft voting maps, with the college's 2,300-square-mile district divided into seven areas.
One of the maps will place Lodi in Area 4, which would expand west into Solano County, north of Galt and just south of Highway 4.
Acampo, Galt and everything west of Lodi would be a part of Area 5.
A second map separates Areas 4 and 5 by Highway 99. That means the western sections of Galt, Acampo and Lodi would be part of Area 4, while the eastern portions of the communities would be part of Area 5.
In this scenario, Area 4 would include the northern portions of the San Joaquin Delta, stretch west past Route 113 in Solano County and north past Galt, and south to Eight Mile Road.
The third and fourth voting maps would still separate Areas 4 and 5 by Highway 99, but the entire city of Lodi and western Galt in Area 4. Eastern Galt and everything east of Lodi would be in Area 5.
The differences between the final two maps, in which one of the southern boundaries stretches beyond Eight Mile Road toward Stockton.
If a final map and resolution are approved Tuesday, the resolution will be sent to the California Community College Chancellor's Office on Aug. 30.
The CCC's Board of Governors is expected to approve the resolution and map on Sept. 16 or 17.
Tuesday's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the college's Horton Administration Building, Room 103, 5151 Pacific Ave., in Stockton.