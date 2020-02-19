LODI — Beginning Friday afternoon, local Girl Scout troops will be in front of grocery stores and downtown shops selling cookies for the Girl Scout Cookie Program.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program plays a big role in transforming girls into the barrier-breaking leaders of tomorrow as they learn essential life skills.
The money raised through Girl Scout Cookies helps local girls in the program and fund educational trips and adventures for themselves and their troops throughout the year. The cookie program also makes it possible for local troops to support the causes they care about most.
Every year, girls decide exactly what to do with their earnings—and 100% of the money Lodi troops donate supports local programs and organizations.
The cookie program was started in 1917.
To find out the locations of Girl Scout Cookie booths visit its online cookie locator at https://bit.ly/2V2VfKn.
— Oula Miqbel
Salvation Army to hold annual dinner March 16
LODI — The Lodi Salvation Army will hold its annual dinner March 16 at 6 p.m. at GracePoint Church, 801 S. Lower Sacramento Road.
Tickets are $50 per person. For reservations or more information, call 209-368-3824.
— Wes Bowers
North S.J. water district to hold special meeting
LODI — The North San Joaquin Water Conservation District will hold a special board meeting on Friday at 9 a.m. at the North San Joaquin Water Conservation District Office, 498 E. Kettleman Lane, Lodi.
During the special meeting, board members will review and discuss contracts for two projects; Brandt/Tretheway Project and the Dream Project pipelines.
There will be a public comment portion. Interested people in the audience are welcome to introduce any topic within the jurisdiction of the NSJWCD Board.
The time allowed for each speaker for public comment is limited to 3 minutes. Matters presented under this agenda item may be discussed, however action can not be taken by members of the board.
— Oula Miqbel
ABCD Love Your Block dinner to be Thursday
LODI — ABCD Love Your Block program dinner celebration will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Technical Academy, 542 E. Pine St., Lodi.
The ABCD program is preparing for its third cycle of projects. This transformative program supports resident-driven community improvement projects. Projects focus on improving the Heritage District through beautification, neighborhood identity and pride building, youth development, crime prevention and educational workshops or events.
Through this program, residents receive mini-grants, mentoring and project management training.
For more information about ABCD call Sheri Aguilar at 209-679-2042, or Patrice Clemons at 209-333-6800 ext. 3404.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton Portsmen to host ice cream social
STOCKTON — The Stockton Portsmen hosts its annual Spring Ice Cream Social at the Stockton Elks Lodge, 8900 Thornton Road, on March 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Join the Portsmen for an afternoon of music including the Midnight Rose Dixie Jazz Band, the Lodi High School Drum Line, the Lodi High School Chorus and Jazz Band and the Portsmen Chorus.
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and children. To purchase tickets in advance, or for more information, call 209-881-7464.
— Wes Bowers
S.J. Partnership Inc. to hold annual meeting
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Partnership Inc. will have its annual board meeting on Thursday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the SJP office, 2800 W. March Lane, Suite 470, Stockton.
— Oula Miqbel
Delta College to hold President’s Gala
STOCKTON — The Delta College Foundation will hold its first major fundraising event, the inaugural President’s Gala, on at 5:30 p.m. on March 26, at the Stockton Golf & Country Club, 3800 Country Club Drive.
Omid Pourzanjani, Delta College superintendent and president, will share his vision for improving educational opportunities for both current and future Delta students.
All proceeds from the Gala will be used to support initiatives that directly benefit students.
“I want to thank this wonderful community for welcoming me with open arms, and most importantly, for supporting the students of Delta College,” Pourzanjani said. “I cannot wait to share some of the things we are working on to help our students succeed and ultimately make our community even stronger.”
For more information, or to inquire about sponsorships or tickets, contact Delta College Foundation Coordinator Katrina Jaggears at 209-954-5329 or katrina.jaggears@deltacollege.edu.
— Wes Bowers