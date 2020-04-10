- 257 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County as of 5 p.m. Friday. There have been 14 deaths. As of 9 a.m. Friday, 21 cases are in Lodi, 130 are in Stockton, 36 are in Tracy, 42 are in Manteca and 13 are in Lathrop. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 113 patients are ages 18 to 49, 89 patients are 50 to 64, and 50 patients are 65 or older. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 653 cases in Sacramento County, including 6 in Galt, 1 in Isleton and 122 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 24 deaths; 14 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 1 in Citrus Heights, and 6 in the unincorporated county. 5 patients are 17 or younger, 272 patients are ages 18 to 49, 166 patients are 50 to 64, and 210 patients are 65 or older.
- 8 cases in Calaveras County (2 recovered), and 7 cases in Amador County (2 recovered). Neither county has reported any deaths.
- 103 cases in Stanislaus County, with 1 death (59 recovered).
- 766 cases in Alameda County, with 20 deaths.
- 511 cases in Contra Costa County, with 9 deaths.
- 21,081 cases in California, with 583 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 496,535 cases in the United States, with 18,586 deaths. 28,790 have recovered.
- 1,691,719 cases worldwide, with 102,525 deaths. 376,096 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.