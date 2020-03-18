Lodi`s courthouses will be temporarily closed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The San Joaquin Superior Court announced on Wednesday evening that it had been granted a request for an emergency order that allowed Presiding Judge Xapuri B. Villapudua to adjust the court's operations.
The following changes will take effect immediately.
• All San Joaquin courthouses will be closed to the public for general business except for limited purposes. The Lodi courthouses are closed.
• Prospective jurors who have received notice to report during the weeks of March 16, 23 and 30 will be excused from service and are not required to report to court.
• Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 3, are deemed holidays.
• Court officials are working on a plan to conduct in-custody adult arraignments on a reduced schedule, as resources and health and safety constraints permit.
• All misdemeanor and felony jury trials currently set between Friday, March 20, and Friday, April 17, will be continued on a rolling basis from the currently scheduled trial date.
• The court will continue to accept and review requests for temporary restraining orders and applications for emergency relief in family law and probate matters, such as domestic violence restraining orders, etc., via drop box.
• All traffic “preset” hearings currently set between Thursday, March 19 and Friday, April 3, will be continued on a rolling basis from the currently scheduled trial date.
• All traffic trials currently set between Tuesday, March 17, and Friday, April 3, 2020, are continued on a rolling basis from the currently scheduled trial date.
• All traffic “walk in” appearances are suspended through Friday, April 3. Parties in traffic matters may telephone the Clerk’s Office to schedule a “preset” arraignment date. Any other citation appearance dates set during this period, or failures to appear, will be automatically extended to a date after April 3.
• New citation appearance dates in traffic matters will be set six months from the date listed on the citation. Any requests to address matters that require immediate attention, including requests to lift DMV driver’s license holds, may be mailed to the court and will be addressed remotely where possible.
• All civil proceedings, including trials, currently set between Monday, March 16, and Friday, April 3, 2020, will be continued on a rolling basis from the currently scheduled trial date.
• All unlawful detainer matters, including trials, currently set between Tuesday, March 17, and Friday, April 3, 2020, will be continued on a rolling basis from the currently scheduled trial date.
• The self-help center is closed.
Parties are advised to call 209-992-5282 or use on-line services. The public is urged to monitor the San Joaquin County Superior Court website www.sjcourts.org) for updated information.