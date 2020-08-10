- 12,864* (see note below) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 223 deaths. 182 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 67 in intensive care; 32 patients are hospitalized at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 12 in ICU. 11,736 are considered "recovered" (see note below).
- 12,040* total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 177 deaths. 261 patients are currently hospitalized, including 82 in intensive care. 9,296 have "likely recovered."
- 136 cases in Calaveras County, with 1 death. 1 is currently hospitalized. 106 have recovered.
- 182 cases in Amador County, with 2 deaths. 131 have been released from isolation. 8 are currently hospitalized. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 10,264* cases in Stanislaus County, with 169 deaths. 9,589 have recovered.
- 13,218* cases in Alameda County, with 205 deaths.
- 9,404* cases in Contra Costa County, with 139 deaths. 98 are currently hospitalized.
- 561,911 total cases in California, with 10,359 deaths.
- 5,085,821 cases in the United States, with 163,370 deaths. 1,670,755 have recovered.
- 20,001,019 cases worldwide, with 733,897 deaths. 12,209,074 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Monday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
* Note: Cases are underreported. Due to technical issues with the State of California’s reporting system, case data from July 27 and later was severely delayed; an unknown number of current cases in San Joaquin County and many other counties throughout the state have not yet been included in the official count. Data regarding deaths and hospitalizations has not been affected. The state addressed the issue and cleared its own backlog on Monday, but counties are still correcting and updating their local data.
San Joaquin County has changed the definition of “recovered” to include: symptomatic — at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; asymptomatic — at least 14 days since first positive COVID-19 test. Patients who are still hospitalized are not being counted as “recovered.” It is possible that patients with continuing symptoms who are not hospitalized are being counted among the “recovered.”