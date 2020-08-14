- 14,651* (see note below) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 261 deaths. On Friday, 144 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 52 in intensive care; 28 patients are hospitalized at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 9 in ICU. 13,054 are considered "recovered."
- 13,615* total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 199 deaths. On Friday, 240 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 87 in intensive care. 10,385 have "likely recovered."
- 161 cases in Calaveras County, with 1 death. 3 are currently hospitalized. 131 have recovered.
- 207 cases in Amador County, with 11 deaths. 8 are currently hospitalized.144 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 11,682 cases in Stanislaus County, with 187 deaths. 10,587 have recovered.
- 14,558* cases in Alameda County, with 219 deaths.
- 10,756* cases in Contra Costa County, with 152 deaths. 100 are currently hospitalized.
- 601,075 total cases in California, with 10,996 deaths.
- 5,298,879 cases in the United States, with 168,318 deaths. 1,796,309 have recovered.
- 20,001,019 cases worldwide, with 762,262 deaths. 13,100,156 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
* Note: Cases are underreported. Due to technical issues with the State of California’s reporting system, case data from July 27 and later was severely delayed. While the state has corrected the issues, counties with asterisks are still updating their data. Data regarding deaths and hospitalizations has not been affected. The state addressed the issue and cleared its own backlog on Monday, but counties are still correcting and updating their local data.
San Joaquin County has changed the definition of “recovered” to include: symptomatic — at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; asymptomatic — at least 14 days since first positive COVID-19 test. Patients who are still hospitalized are not being counted as “recovered.” It is possible that patients with continuing symptoms who are not hospitalized are being counted among the “recovered.”