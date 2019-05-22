At the ripe age of 12, Lockeford native Omid Izadi is dazzling fellow artists and local art purveyors alike with the maturity and skill of his paintings, which have been showcased in Lodi galleries.
At 8 months old, Izadi was already beginning to draw figures inside of the shapes that his mother Shirin Borhani had drawn for him.
“I used to draw scrambling lines for him and asked him to put eyes anywhere and turn it into something ... I was surprised at his composition and straight lines when he would draw,” Borhani said.
After witnessing his budding talent, Borhani encouraged Izadi to draw and paint. By the time he was in kindergarten, he had displayed a natural affinity for composing pictures that mimicked nature, animals and people.
“I really like drawing animals. I like to use bright colors against darker tones,” Izadi said.
Izadi began developing his artistic skill by watching YouTube videos and building sculptures with Legos.
By 2015, he was submitting his art to the California Student Showcase at the California State Fair. That year, he received second place for drawing, second place for photography and third place for his 3D Lego project.
Izadi continued to hone his skills before entering more competitive events by taking art lessons with Andrea Morris, who owns a studio in Lodi and teaches art classes.
“I met her at a painting workshop at Hutchins Street Square and I asked her if she would teach my son. She was hesitant, because she did not usually work with kids, but when she saw his work she agreed to teach him,” Borhani said.
Morris began teaching Izadi how to use acrylic paints, and how to implement classic styles and techniques to create eye-catching pieces. Under Morris’ direction, Izadi began creating more lifelike paintings.
He pursued local and state competitions and won showcases in categories for acrylic paint and color pencil. He received first place at the McKee Student Art Show for color pencil in 2017, 2018 and 2019, with an honorable mention for acrylic painting.
Izadi has also received recognition for his artwork at the Lodi Grape Festival, Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival, Haggin Museum, Dorothy Indelicato Fine Art Show, as well as the Lodi Community Art Center’s annual Spring Art Show. He now competes in juried shows against adults.
“I just paint what I like, and when I mess up, I go back and correct it. I don’t throw away my pieces — I focus on developing them,” Izadi said.
Three of his works were featured in the Lodi Community Art Center’s Spring Art Show, which was held at LangeTwins Winery.
“Many works were turned away for this show, but he has sold three paintings in the past two months for a total value of $480,” center instructor Caroline Henry said.
Izadi has donated some of his art pieces to Reese Elementary School, where he is a student, to be raffled off for school fundraisers, Borhani stated.
“One of the pieces he donated was raffled off for $160,” she said.
Although Izadi’s artwork is selling, he has no plans to pursue art professionally.
“Art is my hobby, not my job,” Izadi said.
Instead, he wants to pursue a career as an inventor or a mechanical engineer. His favorite subjects in school are science and math.
“I really like to build stuff. I really like building robots,” he said.
His parents have considered creating a website where he can sell his art, Borhani said, but for now, it’s on the back burner.
“Maybe when he gets older we will consider it. For now, it is about him,” Borhani said.
When not working on robotics or painting, Izadi enjoys music and practices the violin and piano.
“I prefer piano to violin, but I have played violin since I was five and I don’t want to lose the skills I developed,” Izadi said.
Izadi’s art will be on display — and for sale — at the Lodi Community Art Center, 110 W. Pine St. in Lodi, until May 26.