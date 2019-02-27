During the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning meeting in Stockton, Board Chairman Miguel Villapudua began the 2019 State of the County presentation by thanking his fellow board members — as well as county staff — for making the county “a great place to live, work and play.”
“Each of us here care deeply about providing the services that contribute to the health of our county, and improve the lives of everyone who calls this wonderful place home,” Villapudua said. “As chairman of the board, I am pleased to share some of the ways that we are enhancing our community health, safety and improving lives.”
Villapudua then outlined some of the services the county government provides such as road improvements, social services, public safety and “helping to create a strong business and economic environment.” He also listed some of the county’s long-term goals such as fiscal responsibility, “good governance,” public safety, economic development and water management.
In addition to maintaining a balanced budget, Villapudua said fiscal responsibility also involves identifying resources to help the county provide vital programs and services to its residents.
When the board approved a $1.78 billion budget, they voted to add nearly $5.7 million to the reserves which Villapudua said brought the county’s total reserves to $87.3 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
“I’m very proud that we’re making sound and practical financial choices that will serve us well in the event of an economic downturn, while providing vital services and programs today and into the future,” Villapudua said.
Good governance is “what links government to its residents,” Villapudua said, using examples such as the county assessor auditor/controller and treasurer ensuring that tax revenue and investments are managed properly, the county counsel’s office organizing community meetings to inform the public and more.
“Good governance is the glue that holds us together, and keeps us strong,” Villapudua said.
Homelessness is another issue the county has been working to address, Villapudua said, through programs such as the biannual point-in-time count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless as well as the San Joaquin County Continuum of Care which consists of volunteers from county homeless service providers, law enforcement agencies, elected officials and several nonprofit organizations including churches.
The county also allocated $18.3 million for a “Whole Person Care” pilot program, which Villapudua said aims to reduce homelessness, provide alcohol and drug treatment and decrease the number of hospital visits by the homeless.
“Hundreds of people have enrolled, and 82 individuals have been redirected from the streets,” Villapudua said.
The county also approved $8.2 million for a new recovery center that will offer medical, behavior and substance abuse treatments and services, Villapudua said, as well as $7.1 million for the Continuum of Care that includes $3.1 million to fund the construction of tiny homes to house those who qualify.
“I would like to recognize Supervisor Kathy Miller for all her efforts to help recognize homelessness in San Joaquin County,” Villapudua said.
Villapudua also mentioned efforts to improve public health in the county, such as approving a new public health facility to replace a 55-year-old building and a new acute care patient wing at San Joaquin General Hospital that he said will open this summer.
“Quality health care is also critical for the quality of life for San Joaquin County residents,” Villapudua said.
The new hospital wing will feature 25 beds for newborns who need intensive care, Villapudua said, as well as 20 beds for surgical patients.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Code Enforcement and Public Works departments have also been working together to address illegal dumping along the county’s roads and waterways, Villapudua said.
In addition to hiring two new code enforcement officers and approving funding for Public Works to start an “Adopt-a-Road” program, Villapudua said the county organized nine community clean-ups throughout the year.
“At coastal clean-ups alone, 898 volunteers at 15 sites cleared 22,000 pounds of trash from county waterways,” Villapudua said.
Villapudua then took a moment to recognize the various agencies that work together throughout the county to not only enforce laws and determine consequences, but also to help people make more positive life choices and give them opportunities to become productive members of their communities.
“I know I speak for the board in thanking our safety officers, especially our new Sheriff Pat Withrow, Chief Probation Officer Stephanie James, our District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar and our public defender Miriam Lyell,” Villapudua said.
The sheriff’s office will begin using drones for special weapons and tactics (SWAT) operations, high-risk search warrants and search and rescue operations by April or early summer, Villapudua said, assisting officers by identifying heat signatures at night and mapping critical incident crime scenes.
The sheriff’s office has also created the AgNet Unit, Villapudua said, which includes a Community Car deputy, agricultural detective, property detective, gang investigator and narcotics investigator to address street-level crime.
“Keeping San Joaquin residents safe is a top priority for our board, and we applaud their efforts,” Villapudua said.
The county has also made strides in economic development, Villapudua said.
Amazon now employs over 5,000 people in the county and will open a second fulfillment center in Stockton to bring another 1,000 jobs, Villapudua said, and Tesla will soon occupy a second building in Lathrop.
“The county remains the largest employer in San Joaquin County, and takes that role seriously by remaining competitive in both salaries and benefits, remaining fiscally sound and (ensuring) efficient delivery of public services,” Villapudua said.
The county’s transportation network plays a large role in attracting companies looking to expand, Villapudua said, including the Port of Stockton that creates thousands of jobs and the freeway system that he said connects the county to “all corners of the state.”
Stockton Metropolitan Airport, which Villapudua said served more than 80,000 passengers and handled more than 40,000 tons of air cargo, will begin offering twice-daily flights to Los Angeles International Airport through United Airlines later this year.
“San Joaquin County gets you where you need to go,” Villapudua said.
Higher education is another important part of economic development, Villapudua said, with schools such as San Joaquin Delta College and University of the Pacific providing industry apprenticeships and career programs to young people and adult learners alike.
Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget includes $2 million to study the county, Villapudua said, and consider establishing a new California State University campus in the area.
“This is very exciting,” Villapudua said. “It’s a sign that the eyes of the state are now on us,” Villapudua said.
The county has also devoted “significant time and resources” to protecting the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, Villapudua said, as well as water resources for 750,000 residents, 22,000 businesses and 3,580 farms that cover more than 582,000 acres and grow more than 250 commodities.
Departments such as public works, environmental health, emergency services, county counsel and the county administrator’s office also work together to develop water and land-use policies, flood management and agricultural and land water rights, Villapudua said.
“In fact, our public works department received nearly $11 million in state grants last year to address many of these issues,” Villapudua said.
The county also works with the Delta Counties Coalition as well as national and regional stakeholders to find cost-effective alternatives to the Twin Tunnels project, which Villapudua believes would threaten the delta.
“This treasured estuary — which encompasses one-third of the county’s total land — sustains an abundance of wildlife, natural beauty and commercial and recreational opportunities,” Villapudua said. “We all recognize the crisis facing this precious resource, and we look forward to working with the new governor on fair and long-lasting solutions that include full participation from delta stakeholders, improve the state water supply reliability and restore the delta ecosystem.”
As he concluded his address, Villapudua said he looks forward to encouraging more economic growth, improving health care and public safety, reducing homelessness, supporting students and veterans and finding new ways to continue improving the quality of life for the county’s residents.
“By working together, we can be welcoming, caring, a thriving community and a place where all of our residents and their families can have an equal chance for a great life,” Villapudua said. “I look forward to working with this board to achieve these goals in 2019.”