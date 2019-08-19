GALT — The City of Galt will begin construction of the 2019 Street and Pedestrian Improvement Project in late August.
Knife River Construction is expected to start work in the coming weeks. This construction project will include road repair and resurfacing, striping that integrates a dedicated bike lane, and minor concrete corner ramp and storm drain inlet repair.
This $1 million project is funded by a combination of State Senate Bill 1 (SB1), City of Galt Measure A, Solid Waste Host Fees, and Transportation Development Act (TDA) bike and pedestrian funding.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of November.
The pavement work locations include:
• Lake Canyon Avenue from Fermoy Way to Carillion Boulevard
• Oak Avenue from A Street to Elm Avenue
• Industrial Drive from Live Oak Avenue to Pringle Avenue
A site map is provided showing the locations and description of work on the City of Galt’s website.
Additional information may be added to the website page including project updates, expected detours, and maps. Look for the 2019 Street and Pedestrian Improvement Project link on the Public Works web page.
Information at http://www.ci.galt.ca.us/ or call the Galt Public Works Department at 209-366-7260.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt library to host adult book club every month
GALT — The Galt-Marian O. Lawrence Library, 1000 Caroline Ave, Galt, will host a community book club for adults that love to read.
Adults are welcome to engage in literary conversations every second Friday of the month at 10 a.m. to discuss the book chosen before the meeting.
For more information call the Galt library at 916-264-2920.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt to get Dutch Bros. coffee shop on Pine
GALT — The City of Galt received a conditional use permit application for a Dutch Bros drive-through coffee shop to be located at 325 Pine Street, east of McDonald's.
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. Supes seek volunteers for posts
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking members to serve on boards, commissions, and committees.
The Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions.
A list of positions and qualifications is provided online through the board of supervisors website at https://www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees
The deadline to submit applications is Sep. 6. The board will consider qualified applications, received on or before the deadline, at the Board meeting of Oct.10.
All members appointed by the Board of Supervisors will be required to attend training. Training dates and registration information will be provided by the county clerk, to those appointed to serve.
— Oula Miqbel
Firm seeks bike patrol security officers
STOCKTON — Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, will host a hiring event for bike patrol security officers on Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the company’s branch office at 1341 W. Robinhood Drive, Suite B7, Stockton.
Allied Universal seeks to hire full-time and part-time security professionals. Qualified candidates are asked to bring their government-issued ID and resume and must meet the following minimum requirements:
• High school diploma or equivalency
• Be at least 21 years old with a valid CA driver’s license
• Complete a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug/alcohol test
• Display exceptional customer service and communication skills
• Computer skills to use technology at client sites
Company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and bonus plans, holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.
Apply online at this link: http://jobs.aus.com.
— Oula Miqbel
Kids can learn to fish at Stockton park
STOCKTON — The Owl Movement Inc. in partnership with Californians for Safety and Justice, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice-Stockton, HOPE Church, and Faith in San Joaquin will host Teach a Kid to Fish on Aug. 31 at Oak Grove Regional Park,
4520 W. Eight Mile Road, Stockton, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Every year California has two days in which people can fish without a license. This encouraged The Owl Movement Inc., a Stockton based nonprofit that is made up of women who focus on providing services to the community to host Teach a Kid to Fish, a free event that allows kids to learn fishing skills.
There will be dozens of “fishing mentors” on-site, ready to teach children and their families how to fish.
Fishing equipment and supplies will be provided at no cost to the community, and kids will be able to take home free fishing gear.
Before children can participate, parents and guardians must sign a waiver for their children.
Lifeguards will be on duty.
For more information visit The Owl Movement Inc. on Facebook at www.facebook.com/theowlmovement.
— Oula Miqbel