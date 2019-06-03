In recognition of his accomplishments over the last four years, Sam Wright was named valedictorian for Lodi High School Class of 2019.
Wright was excited when he learned he was chosen as valedictorian, something he had been working toward for his entire high school career.
“More than anything, I’ve been focused on doing well academically, so it’s really great that I’m being recognized for that,” Wright said.
In addition to graduating with a cumulative grade-point average of 4.79, Wright — who will attend Harvard University in the fall — won the state championship in pole vaulting last week, becoming the third Lodian bring home a gold medal.
“I can’t imagine ending high school on a better note,” Wright said. “It’s all really exciting and really humbling to see how far I’ve come.”
Wright’s dedication to academics and athletics seem to be intertwined — his favorite memory from high school was learning of his Harvard acceptance during track practice.
After studying either environmental science and engineering or chemistry at Harvard, Wright hopes to develop environmentally sustainable practices for urban development, housing and more.
For any incoming freshmen nervous about beginning high school, Wright offered a piece of advice: Find something you love and commit to it, but don’t spread yourself too thin.
“High school is a really important time not only to prepare yourself academically, but also socially,” Wright said. “Do something you enjoy.”