LUSD on the clock to adjust start times

Because high school and middle schools across the state are required to change their start times this summer, the Lodi Unified School District said Tuesday it would need to alter the bell schedules of 11 elementary schools as well.
District superintendent of secondary education Scott McGregor told the Board of Education the change was due to the transportation department needing to change its schedules in order to get all students who ride the bus to campus on time.
Of those 11 elementary sites, five will have their bell schedules altered by 25-45 minutes. That includes Beckman, Live Oak, Lockeford, Serna and Victor schools.
Six schools — Adams, Borchardt, Clairmont, Davis, Larson and Mosher — will have their bell schedules altered by 15-20 minutes, McGregor said.
The remaining 21 elementary sites will not change start times.
McGregor said the changes are a result of SB 328, which requires high schools begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m.
The district’s transportation department wanted to make changes to its service schedule as minimal as possible, he said, adding staff was excited that there weren’t more elementary schools being affected.
At the middle school level, only Elkhorn and Serna will see changes to their schedules, with the former moving from a 7:50 a.m. start time to 8 a.m., and the latter moving from an 8:05 a.m. start time to 8:50 a.m.
The Valley Robotics Academy and Middle College High School are the only two sites at the high school level to not change their start times.
Bear Creek, Lodi, McNair and Tokay high schools will all move from a 7:20 a.m. start time to 8:30 a.m., while Liberty High School moves from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Plaza Robles High School will move from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and Independence High School will move from 7:10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Some board members were unhappy with the changes, stating the later release times of 3:20 p.m. and 3:32 p.m. at the high school level would disrupt a student athlete’s schedule.
Board member Gary Knackstedt, a former coach and athletic director, said while the changes have been forced on districts, the proposal was one of the worst he had ever heard.
“We’ve got to have a plan of what we’re going to do with athletes, and probably a whole slough of other people who do continually work at the schools,” he said. “We’re just going to start them an hour and 10 minutes later than normal, (and that) means their getting home much later. The (athletics) competition is going to be a nightmare as far as logistics.
Knackstedt suggested staff contact athletic directors at all the high schools to create a plan for student athletes and sporting contests affected by the change.
Board members Courtney Porter and Ron Heberle favored converting a student athlete’s physical education period into an “athletic period,” which they can use to train, practice, or leave in the event of a scheduled game against another school.
“Back when I was in school you had sixth period P.E., which was the athletic period where if your sport was in season at that time, you would go start practice at that time, so you would not have to go (to practice) quite so late,” board member Ron Heberle said.
“So you exchanged P.E. for your competition. It was pretty helpful. Any way we slice this, we’re still talking about probably half our student populations being affected, although it may not be so much in the elementary schools as it is in high schools, but it is a big deal.”
McGregor said there was no doubt many campuses will be impacted more than others, and that his staff has already engaged principals and athletic directors in the discussion.
“One of the things each high school is going to have to look at, especially on competition days, is are the students going to miss an extra class or two, because they’re going to have to depart early depending on where they’re going to be for a particular competition,” he said. “This can also affect winter sports, where you’ve got six teams sharing a gymnasium. This will all be very difficult for ADs and coaches to schedule.”
Porter also suggested adding a “zero” period to the schedule — typically a class held before standard school hours — and offering more electives to student athletes who may end up missing entire classes for practice and games.
Bear Creek teacher Lana Gentry said it was her understanding that districts cannot add a period to the beginning of the school day before 8:30 a.m., and that adding more electives would require instructors teach fewer required courses, unless additional teachers are hired.
“I know not everyone is thrilled about the 8:30 (start time), but I am loving it, and I have never adjusted to the 7:20 start time,” she said. “Brain science shows that kids are awake, there are less tardies, less absences, higher test scores, and we have room to improve on our test scores. I think it’s going to be a great thing, so let’s lust go out and make it a positive thing.”
Board president Susan Macfarlane said while there was a concern that student athletes make practices and games on time, she reminded her fellow trustees and those in attendance Tuesday that the district’s primary objective is education.
“We would be foolish to not think a large portion of these students are not doing competitive sports,” she said. “They are practicing much later than 7 or 8 p.m., and it would not be inconceivable for me to be picking up one of my children at Delta pool at 9:30 at night. So while I like the effort and our concern about high school sports, let’s not forget that these families are also doing additional things that will take them away from home at the same hours.”
The board did not approve or reject the proposed bell schedules Tuesday. New start times must be implemented by July 1, and the board will formally approve schedules at a meeting before that deadline.
In other action:
Prior to discussing changes to start times, the board voted 6-0, with Porter abstaining, to approve a resolution asking state officials to recommend, not require, students and staff get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Porter said the content of the resolution was outside the board’s purview, something he asserted at a previous meeting.
“It is just not necessary,” he said. “It’s something that is completely superfluous and does nothing for the students or the parents, or the families or teachers in our school district.”