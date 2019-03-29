LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host it's Dream Big, park workshop for residents of Lodi beginning Tuesday, April 2.
The parks department I will apply for grant funding through Proposition 68, which has made $255 million available for local park acquisition, expansion and upgrades through a competitive statewide grant program.
The parks department will apply for grant funding for Blakely Park and Hutchins Street Square. Both parks meet the grant qualifications to receive funding.
As part of the grant application process, the parks department is reaching out to community members to understand what additions to each park they would like to see. Whether residents would like to see an indoor recreation center, a splash pad, or better aquatics facilities, the parks departments wants to know what the public wants.
The first grant application session for Hutchins Street Square facility expansion will be held at Hutchins Street Square in the Holz room located for 125 S. Hutchins St. for each meeting.
• Tuesday, April 2 from 6-7 p.m. Hutchins Street Square concept and workshop
• Wednesday, April 3 from 7-8 p.m. Hutchins Street Square concept and workshop
• Saturday, April 13 from noon to 1 p.m. Hutchins Street Square - West Park Project Proposal
• Saturday, April 20 from 10-11:15 a.m. Hutchins Street Square - West Park Project Proposal
• Thursday, May 2 from 7-8 p.m. Hutchins Street Square Project Proposal
The second grant application session for the Blakely Park Facility and park improvements will be held at Blakely Park at the basketball Courts located at 1050 S. Stockton St. and at 275 Poplar St.
• Friday, April 19 from 4-5 p.m. Blakely Park –Basketball concept and workshop
• Saturday, April 20 from 1-2 p.m. Blakely Park – Basketball concept and workshop
• Monday, April 22 from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Blakely Park – Boys and Girls Club concept and workshop
• Saturday, May 4 from noon-1 p.m. Blakely Park – Basketball Courts Project Proposal
• Tuesday, May 7 from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Blakely Park – Boys and Girls Club Project Proposal
For more information about the grant workshops and meetings you can visit the park department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LodiParks.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Parkinson’s Disease Support Group to meet
LODI — A support group for patients with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at GracePoint Church, 801 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi.
For more information, call Robin Bray at 209-269-1080 or Maureen Olsen at 209-329-1185.
— John Bays
Big rig crashes, burns on I-5 at Twin Cities Road
A big rig crashed into a tree Thursday and caught fire off of Interstate 5 in south Sacramento County, California Highway Patrol said.
The truck drove off the right shoulder of southbound I-5 near Twin Cities Road about 10:40 a.m., CHP's traffic activity log shows.
Fire crews and CHP are responding to the scene, where traffic is slowed as multiple other vehicles have pulled over to assist.
An ambulance was also dispatched.
No other information was immediately available.
— Sacramento Bee
Five gang suspects arrested in Stockton, Tracy
Authorities arrested five people on Tuesday as a result of an investigation into the sale of firearms and narcotics by suspected gang members.
The Tracy Police Department announced that officers with multiple agencies on Tuesday served arrest and search warrants at five homes -- three in Tracy and two in Stockton -- as a result of its investigation, which started in late 2018. The raids happened in the 100 block of C Street, the first block of West First Street and the first block of West Third Street, all in Tracy, and the 2100 block of Fontana Avenue and 5500 block of Audrey Drive in Stockton.
“The main goal is to prevent violent incidents before they happen whenever possible, and we believe this case highlights that effort,” interim Tracy Police Chief Alex Neicu said.
— Stockton Record