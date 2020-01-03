If your New Year’s resolution this year is to find your dream job, get a new job, or transition from one career field to another, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to kick off your hunt.
Get your resume ready
The first thing Human Resource managers see when they look at prospective hires is their resume. With the advancement of technology, many HR departments have a software system that can track keywords in an applicant’s resume that lets them know they have what it is the company is looking for.
“You want to make sure you hit as many keywords as possible to get resume software systems to pick out your resume from the digital stack,” said Kris Gaskins, director of talent acquisition for Hedy Holmes Staffing Services, a boutique staffing agency based in San Joaquin County and Sacramento.
Gaskins has looked over hundreds of resumes, and he encourages his clients to understand what an employer is looking for and use that job description in their resume or cover letter.
“Human resource managers spend an average of seven seconds looking at a resume, so applicants need to grab their attention with their career summaries. That lets recruiters or HR know to keep reading your resume,” Gaskins said.
Resume formats have changed in recent years, as the employment field becomes more competitive and employers become more specific about what they are looking for in candidates.
“The days of putting ‘objective’ at the top of your resume is outdated. People know your objective is to get a job, which is why you need to be precise in how you word your resume and what you put on it,” Gaskins said.
Gaskins encourages prospective job hunters to organize their resumes by utilizing bullet points and headers, to separate information and make it easier for hiring managers and human resource staff to follow.
At Hedy Holmes, job seekers can meet with recruiters to go over their resume, he said.
“We help people fix their resumes and we go over the more technical aspects of the resume, including grammar and spelling, which is the biggest problem we see in resumes,” he said.
The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce also works with job seekers looking to improve their resume or cover letter, according to Elisa Bubak, the chamber’s director of communications.
“One Thursday out of the month, Nate McBride, Small Business Development Center director at San Joaquin Delta College, meets with people in the Chamber conference room to get help or feedback for their resumes,” Bubak said.
According to Gaskins, having a stellar resume is important for job seekers because it is more than a list of your experiences — it’s a package that shows off who a person is, and why they are the most qualified candidate for a job.
Tips for nailing any interview
After job seekers send off their resumes and hear back from employers, the next task at hand is usually getting through the interview process. That can be one of the most anxiety-inducing hurdles to jump over for some applicants, according to Gaskins.
“The anxiety people feel before an interview is completely psychological. You are in a new setting, you don’t know the interviewees personally, and you don’t know what they are going to ask you. There are a lot of things that feel unfamiliar, which is why I encourage people to practice interviewing. It helps quiet nerves and familiarizes people with the process,” he said.
Gaskins leads mock interviews at University of the Pacific, and when he meets students getting out into the job market, he tells them three things: know your resume, research the company you want to apply to, and research common interview questions.
Knowing your resume is crucial because it is the piece of paper that shows why an applicant is qualified for a job, what projects they have worked, the skills they offer a company, he said.
“During the interview, you can be more explanatory about details on your resume,” he said.
Knowing about a company comes second, because applicants want to show how their experience fits the company’s mission or goals, and how they embody what the company looks for in an employee.
“Study the current happenings at the company you are applying for. Being able to ask pertinent questions will show the interviewer that you have done your homework and that you have a genuine interest in the company,” Gaskins said.
Finally, researching common questions asked during interviews provides applicants the opportunity to formulate answers ahead of time to questions like “Tell me about your self,” “What are your strengths and weaknesses?” and “Why should we hire you?”
“Preemptively knowing how to answer a question helps an applicant know how to present themselves to interviewers, through examples and storytelling,” Gaskins said.
Get out and network
Having a great resume and perfecting your interviewing skills might seem like enough, but job seekers are encouraged to network and make connections with employers, employees and recruiters as well.
“Face and name recognition is important for people looking for employment. When you know someone in a company or industry, it helps you get your foot in the door,” Bubak said.
As more people transition into a highly competitive skilled job market, getting your dream job can be about who you know as well as what you know.
“The art of networking is about creating a good first impression, and developing a connection with people that will remember you when a position opens up,” Gaskin said.
Networking helps prospective employees foster relationships with people on the inside that are willing to recommend them to hire managers when positions become available.
In 2017, global career and talent development agency Right Management conducted a study of more than 46,000 newly employed individuals, asking them what strategies they utilized during their job search. Among the respondents, 46% said they attended career fairs and alumni mixers, which helped them land jobs.
“At the chamber, we pride ourselves on the various networking opportunities we provide, from our lunch-and-learns to monthly chamber mixers. We pride ourselves on providing a professional network in the community,” Bubak said.
Offering events like these for job seekers lets them interact with businesses, which makes both their presence and interest known, she said.
“We always look at ways to help people get their foot in the door, and at the chamber, there is an ambassador from every agency,” Bubak said.
Shifting gears on careers
People looking to transition from one industry to another often struggle to get the attention of employers because they lack the skillset employers are looking for.
Employers are not usually willing to take a chance on someone with little to no experience in a given field, Gaskins said.
“As a staffing agency, we can help people transition from retail jobs to more clerical or admin positions because we have a connection with companies and we can advocate for a person,” he said.
People working with staffing agencies can take typing and program tests to show employers they have the skills or experience needed to successfully transition to a different type of position.
Some companies prefer to hire people with less work experience as temporary employees, Gaskins said. This gives job seekers the chance to network and broaden their knowledge on administrative tasks and technology.
“It is important for people (looking to move into a different industry) to know that now is the time to do it. Unemployment is at five percent in the San Joaquin, which means it is a job seeker’s market,” he said.