A state-mandated stay-at-home order did not quell police activity in 2021, as the Lodi and Galt police departments, as well as the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, were kept busy investigating shootings, homicides and fatal car accidents throughout the year.
Six Lodians were victims of homicide this year, a Galt police officer was tragically killed in an auto accident and another severely injured, and an inmate was killed at the San Joaquin County Jail.
Lodi police respond to six killings
Lodi’s first homicide occurred on Feb. 26 on the 400 block of East Pine Street at about 3 p.m., where officers located a 29-year-old man lying in the street suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
A resident rushed out of a nearby house to tend to the victim and then ran to another house to contact his family, according to witnesses.
The victim, 29-year-old Cenobio Gallegos, was taken to an area hospital and died from his wounds three days later.
Lodi Police Department’s SWAT unit served an arrest warrant on the 300 block of East Pine Street on March 1, arresting 24-year-old Lodi resident Alejandro Duran on suspicion of murder.
On March 21 at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Cherokee Lane and located a 35-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds.
Aroldo Cubias was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Detectives have yet to make an arrest.
On June 13, officers responded to another shooting, this time on the 200 block of North Central Avenue at 1:32 a.m. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was found in the front yard of the residence suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene after live-saving measures were unsuccessful, An arrest has yet to be made.
Another shooting claimed the life of a Lodi teen on July 2, when officers responded to a parking lot at 1030 S. Hutchins St. at about 8:14 p.m.
Jorge Gonzalez, 15, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Witnesses said the shooting was a drive-by, and detectives said it did not appear the incident was a random act. An arrest has yet to be made.
A double murder the morning of Nov. 16 raised the city’s homicide tally to six, after officers responded to the Salas Park area on the report of a stabbing just before 8 a.m.
Randall Allenbaugh, 29, was arrested on the scene after officers questioned him at the scene. Two teenagers, 17-year-old Skyler McConnell and 16-year-old Chimera Skaggs, were identified as the victims.
McConnell had been a former Lodi High School student, and Skaggs was a St. Mary’s High School student. It is believed they knew Allenbuagh.
Galt officer dies after DUI crash
For the second time in its history, the Galt Police Department lost one of its own in August after Officer Harminder Grewal died from injuries sustained in a head-on DUI collision.
Grewal and Officer Kapri Herrera were traveling northbound on Highway 99 at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 22 when their patrol car was struck head-on by a Ford pick-up truck that jumped a concrete just south of Dillard Road from the southbound lanes.
Both officers were extricated from the vehicle, and Grewal was taken to Kaiser Hospital in Elk Grove in critical condition, Herrera was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center intensive care unit in stable condition.
Both Grewal and Herrera had been an officer with the department two years, the former named the 2020 Officer of the Year in June. He was also recognized by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving California in March for helping remove 64 impaired drivers from the streets last year.
Grewal and Herrera, who both spent time with Lodi Police Department before landing jobs in Galt, were on their way to El Dorado County to assist with the Caldor Fire.
Herrera suffered major facial injuries requiring multiple surgeries in the accident.
Grewal died from his injuries on Aug. 26.
The driver of the truck that collided with their patrol car was identified as 25-year-old Manjot Singh Thind of Manteca. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His two passengers, a 26-year-old from Dublin and a 26-year-old from Turlock, were treated for moderate injuries at local hospitals.
Inmate killed at county jail
Three inmates at the San Joaquin County Jail were arrested by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on June 25 on suspicion of the murder of a fellow inmate.
Armando Salgado, 49, had been arrested on two misdemeanor weapons warrants by Stockton Police Department officers on June 23 and booked into the county jail. He was transferred to the Honor Farm the following night.
Within minutes of being booked, reports state Joseph Corall, 21, Nathan Oliveridoan, 22, and Angelo Vasquez, 22, attacked Salgado, reports state.
Salgado had been a prior visitor to the facility, the Sheriff’s Office said, but was not considered an inmate who would bring attention to himself that warranted attacks from others.
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise
Lodi police and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office began taking action earlier this month to crackdown on the increase of catalytic converter thefts in the community.
District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar and Lodi police chief Sierra Brucia visited two local recycling companies on Dec. 9 to discuss the consequences of receiving stolen catalytic converters from thieves.
Police said that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 9, about 300 catalytic converters had been stolen in Lodi, double the amount reported taken in 2020.