Nearly 100 Lodians converged at the corner of West Kettleman Lane and South Lower Sacramento Road Thursday afternoon waving the Stars and Stripes, pro-Trump flags and even the Gadsden Flag, drawing the honking support of passing motorists.
“During some situations, the state can have some authority to close us down,” Brian Dwyer said as he stood on the northwest corner of the intersection near the Panera Bread.
“We’ve given them the first half of April, up to tax day,” he said. “But after that, they don’t have the right to keep us closed.”
Dwyer is not a business owner in town, but stood in solidarity with entrepreneurs and residents alike as part of “Open Lodi,” who all said they were tired of keeping their doors closed and not being able to make a living since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his stay-at-home order in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In Newsom’s order, small businesses like retailers, salons and spas were told to cease operations until further notice, and restaurants were told they could not serve customers sit-down meals.
Sam Rehmke, co-owner of the Lodi Beer Company, was one of many small business owners participating in Thursday’s protest.
She said she was present because she had to lay off 60 employees from her Downtown Lodi restaurant, all of whom want to come back to work as soon as possible.
In addition, Rehmke said she attended the gathering because of the 5th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, the former of which contains a clause that states the government cannot take your property without just compensation, and the latter of which states no state shall deprive a person of life, liberty or property without due process of the law, or deny any person equal protection.
“We have the right to equal protection,” Rehmke said. “If one business can be open, then they all should be open. They can’t take our rights away from us.”
Other downtown business owners joined the protest to send a message to city and county officials, as well as Newsom, that small businesses are able to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines just as well as big box retailers like Walmart, Target and Lowe’s, all of which have locations at that intersection.
“We’re small businesses, and we make Downtown Lodi what it is,” Pret owner Judy Peterson said. “This isn’t political, we want to be open. We are absolutely ready to follow CDC guidelines, an we can do it just as well as those big box stores.”
Peterson said while the state and county might not deem retailers as essential businesses, she said the Downtown Lodi merchants are essential to the city’s economy.
“The heart and soul of Lodi is Downtown,” Burton’s Shoes owner Cynthia Estrella said. “They have to give us a fighting chance. They can’t allow all business to go to the big box stores, and we sell a lot of our merchandise to their workers. We’ve stayed closed, and we’ve flattened the curve.”
Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, told the county board of supervisors on Tuesday that a curve is beginning to flatten out.
However, that curve was for the number of COVID-19-positive hospitalizations, not the number of positive tests, which Park said continues to climb.
According to the COVID-19 dashboard online at www.sjcphs.org, there had been 543 positive cases and 131 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 51 of which had been admitted to intensive care units.
By Thursday afternoon, there were 543 positive cases, 134 hospitalizations and 53 intensive care unit admissions.
County Public Health also reported that 399 people had recovered from the virus as of Thursday afternoon.
Holding a sign that read “Freedom Over Fear,” Lodi resident Gayle Oxford voiced her concern about churches not being able to hold public services.
“Gov. Newsom can’t make us do any of the stuff he’s talking about having us do,” Oxford said. “We have the right to protest against him, and that’s what we will do. We know people are dying, and it’s sad. But the economy is being trampled, and it’s not because of the virus, but political power.”
The “Open Lodi” protest is one of many that have cropped up across the country in recent weeks.
Last week, protesters converged on the Capitol building in Sacramento to call for an economic re-opening.
Jeff Hood, public information officer for the City of Lodi, said staff and the Lodi Police Department were aware of the protest, but had no comment.