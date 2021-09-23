Last week, the Lodi Unified School District announced that each of its substitute teachers would receive a bonus equal to 30% of their daily pay for each full day in an assignment through June.
On Tuesday, the LUSD Board of Education made it official, unanimously approving the pay increase.
In its announcement last week, the district said substitutes will earn $173.73 for their first 30 days, $188.20 for days 31-60, $217.15 for days 61-90, and $231.65 for more than 91 days.
The daily pay for long-term substitutes with the 30% bonus will be $253.34. Substitutes at the preschool level will earn $29.04 an hour, the district said.
“While we really appreciate the 30% increase, and its is currently challenging to find substitutes for a variety of reasons, we hope that this money would not be taken out of any teachers’ pockets that are in differential, such as teachers out on maternity leave,” Lodi Education Association president Michelle Orgon said during the public comment portion of the agenda item.
“Being out, they pay for the subs,” she said. “So this could dramatically impact what they had planned while they were out. So we hope this extra cost is covered by the COVID funds.”
The pay increase is funded with more than $1.16 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the staff report.
Lodi High School teacher Bob Calderoni thanked the board for approving the increase, but said it was only part of the solution to find and retain substitute teachers.
“I’ve heard this from my school and other people, that many times, it’s taken the district an extended period of time to certify substitutes, push them through the system and make them ready to be part of the substitute pool,” he said. “In some cases, it’s months. And I would suggest to you that this is not acceptable, that we are competing with other districts for substitutes. Somehow we have to facilitate to streamline this process in any way we can. I don’t know if that requires consultants or whatever it needs to work. But it really has to be fixed. And if it’s not, then we’re still back to square one.”
Oakwood Elementary School teacher Maria Alfiche said the campus has had a difficult time getting substitutes, and while she appreciated the increase in pay for them, it was more of a band-aid.
“I want you to be mindful that this district always has to play catch-up, and I don’t like it, because we’re always behind the other districts,” she said. “Right now, there’s any given day you can walk on the Oakwood campus and you can see there’s four substitute teachers. And we separate them into eight different classrooms. Our fourth and fifth graders are all combined, and no one is learning what they should be learning.”
Board member Courtney Porter noted that Elk Grove Unified School District has asked retired teachers to substitute, and asked why LUSD had not done something similar.
Superintendent Cathy Nichols Washer said asking retired teachers to come back and substitute is something the district could look into, but added that retired certificated employees who come back to teach are limited in the amount of funds they can earn based on State Teachers Retirement System regulations.
Addressing Porters’ suggestion, board member Ron Heberle said he spoke to a former teacher who worked for LUSD for 32 years and wanted to return as a substitute five years ago.
According to Heberle, the teacher said they had to go through the rehiring process as if they were a new employee.
Heberle also told teachers in attendance Tuesday that the pay increase was not the end of finding additional substitutes
“This is an issue that has multiple solutions that need to come forward,” he said. “This is a first step of what we could do right now. We’re getting emails a lot. I do share those as we go through this so that items that can be adjusted so we can get this done.”
In addition to a pay increase for substitutes, the board unanimously approved a one-time increase of $200 to each teacher for school supplies and materials.
Orgon said the allocation was a great start at recognizing teachers’ work, noting the district eliminated the incentive to write-off personal expenses several years ago. She said she had heard some teachers have spent more than $500 on supplies, while coaches in the district spend as much as $3,000 at times.
However, Morada Middle School science teacher Lisa Wilkins said the $200 wasn’t enough for some teachers who need expensive equipment to teach students.
“In a science classroom, $200 isn’t going to buy me a microscope,” she said. “It doesn’t go very far. There are needs some classrooms have that are going to be way more expensive, and I think we need to look at some of these higher priced materials such as microscopes, lab equipment, things like that, and start to address those.”
Wilkins added that she would love to see the district survey teachers on what they spend money on, and come up with a plan to fund those activities.
Board vice president Sue Macfarlane said the allocation was a “wonderful gesture” but was not meant to fund a classroom for the entire school year.
“It’s not meant to change the scope of a classroom,” she said. “It’s meant as a thank you and an awareness for teachers and what they spend. I don’t want us to get it confused that we’re going to serve and ask the world what you need, because there are programs in place that this district does to fund classrooms. We’re not trying to rewrite history in the classrooms.”