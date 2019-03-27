Farmers wanting to grow industrial hemp in San Joaquin County will have to wait until at least May to do so.
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt a moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation in unincorporated county areas that took effect immediately, and will remain in effect for 45 days.
Although the state and federal governments have both legalized the cultivation of hemp for industrial purposes, County Counsel Mark Myles said the necessary regulations are not yet in place.
While the state government on Monday released regulations for farmers wishing to register hemp farms, Myles said regulations on testing crops for THC — the primary psychoactive chemical in cannabis, a close relative of hemp — and eradicating hemp crops with THC levels higher than the legal limit of 0.3 percent.
Although hemp can be used to make products such as rope, clothing and paper along with medications derived from CBD — a non-psychoactive chemical found in both hemp and cannabis now legal in all 50 states — Myles said the similarities between hemp and cannabis can make it possible for illicit cannabis growers to hide their crops among hemp plants, something he hopes to avoid.
The moratorium — which could be extended if necessary — would also give county staff time to review the state regulations which Myles said will be released in the coming weeks and determine if the county needs to impose any additional regulations before allowing industrial hemp cultivation.
“By September, we’ll have to bring an ordinance that will address any gaps that we see in the state regulations and will allow that industry to move forward,” Myles said.
Supervisor Chuck Winn enthusiastically supported the moratorium, which he believes will give the county time to ensure that the necessary regulations are in place to allow hemp growers to do so safely and legally instead of moving too quickly with regulations that may need to be amended or repealed in the future.
“I would agree that this is probably the most prudent approach to make sure we don’t enact anything that we may regret later,” Winn said.
Tim Pelican, the county’s agricultural commissioner whose office will be responsible for issuing hemp cultivation permits, said he’s not sure how lucrative of a commodity hemp may be, adding that that there may be “several thousand acres in San Joaquin County alone” where the crop could be grown once the regulations are in place.
Although San Joaquin will only receive approximately 15 percent of the revenue from registration fees, Pelican said his staff is working to develop additional revenue sources to help the county offset the cost of enforcing the regulations.
“We’re currently looking at putting together those fees that we will bring before the board on April 9,” Pelican said.
Frederick Nesbitt III, a consultant with the Oregon-based hemp production consulting firm Gro IT, encouraged county staff to work quickly to develop the regulations that will allow farmers to grow hemp within the unincorporated county areas.
“There are may people waiting right now to do what the county wants them to,” Nesbitt said.
Sheriff Pat Withrow said it will take time to familiarize his deputies with the new regulations and teach them how to identify which plants are hemp and which are cannabis, and urged county staff to take their time when developing the regulations as doing so will help his office become better prepared to help ensure the safety of those who wish to grow hemp legally.
“There are going to be a lot of bad characters out there waiting to take advantage of them,” Withrow said. “I think it’s wise to take our time with this thing.”