VALLEY SPRINGS — Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an armed robbery on July 12 at 9 a.m. on Saint Andrews Road. The victim said the robber pointed a handgun at him and took his cellular phone and car keys. The robber then drove off in the victim’s Mercedes, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Half an hour later, deputies found the Mercedes in front of a mobile home park on Sequoia Avenue. Deputies then located a man walking away from the area and detained him, the Sheriff’s Office said.
An investigation revealed a woman had lured the victim to the area where he was robbed. She was located in a nearby residence and detained as well.
Dustin Walker, 33, and Angela Lindow, 33, both of Valley Springs, were arrested and booked into Calaveras County Jail on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft, false imprisonment, criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a crime, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers
Daffodil Hill closes indefinitely in Amador
SUTTER CREEK — The Ryan family, who own Daffodil Hill in Amador County, have closed the popular tourist attraction indefinitely, citing safety concerns.
Poor weather over the past several years has limited the number of days Daffodil Hill was open. That, along with the location’s enormous popularity, has led to overwhelming numbers of visitors on the days the location is open.
“After the crush of visitors that descended upon our Hill this year, we came to realize that the limitation on the size of our parking areas and the inability of the local road infrastructure to handle the volume created liability and safety concerns for everyone involved,” the family wrote on the Daffodil Hill Facebook page.
During opening weekend earlier this year, some visitors bypassed the two-hour wait for a parking space and left their cars alongside the road — which could have blocked emergency services vehicles from getting through.
The family considered several potential solutions, including reservations, they said. In the end, they felt indefinite closure was the only practical solution at this time.
— Kyla Cathey
Free seminar to cover estate planning topics
LODI — The National Association of Family Services will host a free seminar on estate planning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 1337 S. Beckman Road, Lodi.
Attendees will receive information about living trusts, powers of attorney, a living will and an estate planning organizer. Attorneys will discuss retaining a home and savings, wills, tax issues, wealth transfer and other topics. The National Association of Family Services will also provide information about services they offer, along with pricing brochures.
For more information, call 800-585-3005 or visit www.nafsbenefits.com.
— Oula Miqbel
Bids sought for Galt firing range project
GALT — The City of Galt will receive sealed bids on Aug.21, in the City Clerk’s Office until 2 p.m. for the Firing Range Block Wall Extension Project.
To view the notice to contractors and the contract documents please visit http://www.ci.galt.ca .us/city-departments/city-clerk/formal-bid-rfp-opportunities.
— Oula Miqbel
Learn about Eastern S.J.’s Groundwater Basin.
STOCKTON — The Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Authority is creating a Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect groundwater resources in the groundwater basin, and will host a n information meeting on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, Assembly Room 1, 2101 E. Earhart Ave.
The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input about the Groundwater Sustainability Plan.
This meeting coincides with the Draft GSP public comment period, which is scheduled through August 25.
For more information about the information meeting contact Fanny Cano at 916-562-3284 or by emailing Fanny@lucycompanypr.com.
— Oula Miqbel
Rescuing Our Children’s Stockton event to discuss public schools
STOCKTON — Author and journalist Alex Newman will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Harvest Bible Church, 10088 N. Highway 99 in Stockton, about the quality and content of curriculum in public schools. Reservations are required by today.
Admission is $20 per person or $30 per couple. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments. For more information or to make a reservation, call Marilyn Frens at 209-931-4472, Ann Mehrten at 209-759-3453 or Greg Goehring at 209-712-1635.
— Wes Bowers