Caltrans announced on Tuesday that Highway 99 will remain closed in both directions between Turner and Peltier roads for an indefinite amount of time.
The highway was closed Monday due to flooding as a result of last weekend's storms.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
Caltrans announced on Tuesday that Highway 99 will remain closed in both directions between Turner and Peltier roads for an indefinite amount of time.
The highway was closed Monday due to flooding as a result of last weekend's storms.
Maintenance crews are currently using a pair of 10-inch diameter sump pumps to move pooled water from flooded areas on northbound Highway 99 at Woodbridge Road through about 5,000 feet of steel pipe along the roadway, south to the Mokelumne River, the agency said.
Waters began moving westward from the east side of the highway on Monday, eventually flooding several northbound lanes before reaching the median and southbound lanes.
Crews have been working 12-hour shifts around the clock to address the flooding and eventually re-open the highway, the agency said.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during this closure and are also reminded to not attempt to drive through flooded areas as the water may be deeper than it appears.
Visit www.quickmap.dot.ca.gov for the latest highway conditions and closure information.
Rep. Josh Harder, D-Manteca, announced he will host an in-person town hall focused on flooding, the Delta Tunnel project, and water issues in the Central Valley at 7751 S. Manthey Road in French Camp on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.
Harder will be joined by a variety of experts from across San Joaquin County.
Members of the community will have the opportunity to make their voices heard as it relates to the flooding impacting the community and the Delta Tunnel project. Harder’s office will then pass that feedback on directly to state and federal agencies.
"Washington and Sacramento have ignored our community for decades and the disastrous ramifications of the flooding we’re experiencing right now is a direct result of that lack of attention,” Harder said. "I’m hosting this town hall to ensure everyone in our community has the opportunity to stand up and speak out on the water issues impacting our community, from flooding to the Delta Tunnel to the lack of access to clean water.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.