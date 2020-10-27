An alleged argument between a man and woman that neighbors say escalated into gunfire last week is under investigation, according to the Lodi Police Department.
Lt. Eric VerSteeg said officers responded to the report of gunshots heard in the 1000 block of South School Street on Oct. 22 at about 6:45 p.m.
Neighbors said they heard an argument between a man in a woman in the backyard of a residence, followed by several gunshots, VerSteeg said.
Once on scene, officers heard more gunshots coming from the rear of the house, he said.
“A short time later, a woman exited the residence, and she denied anything occurred,” he said. “And she claimed to be alone in the house.”
Members of the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics unit obtained a search warrant, but found no one else in the home, VerSteeg said.
However, the team did find evidence indicating a weapon had been discharged at the scene, he said.
“The man then arrived on scene and contacted officers,” VerSteeg said. “But he also denied anything had happened.”
Officers were on scene investigating the incident until about 2 a.m. Friday, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.