LINDEN — Linden native, New York Yankee and former Fresno State Bulldog Aaron Judge announced the May 2022 Mini-Grant recipients through his Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation this week.
Recipients will receive $2,500, and are organizations that are committed to the foundation’s mission to inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens and reach unlimited possibilities.
The San Joaquin County Historical Society and Museum is one of this year’s grant recipients, and the award will be used for its annual Valley Days, an educational, immersive living history experience which gives local third- through fifth-grade students the chance to be pioneer children for a day.
Students wear period clothing, attend classes in the 1860s Calaveras Schoolhouse, and learn traditional crafts such as ropemaking, blacksmithing, and branding while parent volunteers work alongside.
Students also discover the rich history of San Joaquin County and learn how they have a role in shaping their community through action and invention.
The mini-grant funding will offset the cost of operating and updating the program ensuring all students receive the safest and highest quality experience. This includes in part, the maintenance of educational facilities, adding curricular supports to living history areas such as our “Dry Diggins Gold Mine”, and retooling our award-winning Valley Days curriculum for more culturally and ethnically diverse audiences.
“As we continue to support youth organizations, we are encouraged by the great work they are doing,” Judge said. “This season of mini-grants offer historic education, leadership for internships and work experience, as well as compassion and support. They each align with our mission, and we are proud to be part of their on-going efforts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.