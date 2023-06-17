Three local brothers who all served in the military during the Vietnam War were given the opportunity to take a trip to Washington D.C. with other veterans last month.
Dave and Lonnie McCombs of Lodi, and their brother Don, of Livermore, were three of some 26 veterans who traveled to the nation’s capital May 11-13 as part of the Honor Flight Bay Area Foundation’s 30th flight.
Honor Flight is a nationwide organization that takes veterans to Washington D.C. to visit a variety of memorials and military locations.
The first Honor Flight was made in 2005 out of Springfield, Ohio, when 12 World War II veterans were flown to the capital to visit the memorial.
Dave McCombs said he first heard about the flight in 2000 through a friend in Spokane. The friend was selected for the flight, so Dave looked into the program and there was a Bay Area flight.
He signed himself and his older brother Lonnie up for it. Their older brother Don, who lives in Livermore, took the flight last year.
“I’d forgot about us even applying for it,” Dave said. “In March I got a phone call that said you and your brother have been selected to go on the Honor Flight. He came over that day, I never bothered to tell him (before). I thought it was a shot in the dark. I didn’t think we’d get picked for it.”
Before the flight, veterans are asked to disclose a variety of pertinent information, including any medications taken, conditions or special circumstances flight staff need to know, and emergency contacts.
Dave put his daughter down as an emergency contact, and the organization asked if he wanted her to be his guardian.
A Flight guardian is a friend or relative who accompanies veterans on the trip and acts as a guide. They even push wheelchairs if one needs one.
The flight was for veterans from the Vietnam era, so Dave thought because their older brother Don was in the military at the same time, he should come along.
The organization agreed, and all three brothers made the trip. Dave and Don served in the Army, with the former stationed in Germany.
Lonnie served in the Marine Corps and was in Vietnam during the war.
Every veteran has a guardian, and then a nurse, photographer and other specialized staff make the trip as well.
Dave said a total of 63 people were on the flight from San Francisco, taken on an Alaskan Airlines jet painted red,white and blue.
The flight was welcomed at Reagan National Airport by several fire trucks creating an arc of water with their hoses as the plane landed.
“When we got off the plane in Washington, there were 1,000 people there,” Lonnie said. “They were all clapping. It kind of embarrassed me.”
Dave said the scene was shocking.
“We’re pretty low-key guys,” he said. “We got treated like royalty, I guess.”
The next day, the group took a tour of Washington on a bus with a police escort, visiting sites like the National Museum of the U.S. Army, the World War II Memorial, and the Women’s Memorial.
They even stopped at Arlington National Cemetery, where three members of the group laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
On the second day of the trip, the group visited the Lincoln, Korean War and Vietnam memorials, as well as the United States Marine Corps Memorial and the Air Force Memorial before heading to the airport to return home.
The end of the trip culminated with a “mail call,” where each veteran was handed a brown manila envelope with about 30 cards from school children thanking them for their service.
Dave said there wasn’t a dry eye in the group.
It had been decades since either brother had been to Washington, and they said much had changed,
“I was in D.C. in 1971 when I was training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland,” Dave said. “None of these memorials were there at the time, and the tour was from a window of an army bus. They drove around saying there’s that, and there’s that. Then we went back to the base. You couldn’t even consider mine a tour.”
“I went about 30 years ago for a graduation from the Marine Corps,” Lonnie said. “So I went to that then stopped in D.C. and saw the Vietnam Memorial. The WWII Memorial wasn’t there, but a few others... Mostly I was interested in the Smithsonian Institute.”
Some 600,000 veterans nationwide have taken Honor Flights to Washington, and the Bay Area chapter makes four trips a year.
The McCombs’ group also had a WWII veteran and a Korean War veteran, as well as an active duty Army captain acting as one of the guardians.
They said they probably shook about 1,000 hands a day, and would recommend the trip to any veteran who hadn’t gone yet.
“It was a fantastic trip,” Lonnie said. “Anybody that even had a relative — put them on the list. Anybody who thinks they might want to go, put in for it now. You can always say no two years down the road.”
For more information about the Honor Flight Bay Area Foundation, visit honorflightbayarea.org/home.html.
