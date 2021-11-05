WOODBRIDGE — During the 2020 Lodi State of the City address last year, then-mayor Doug Kuehne said hope was realized through hard times in the city.
One year later, Mayor Alan Nakanishi said during his State of the City presentation at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lodi continues to move forward.
“Last year: doom and gloom. Lockdown,” he said. “The State of the City speech was made via Zoom, and the theme was ‘A Message of Hope.’ I’ve got good news for you. Lodi is doing well, and the reason it does well is because of its workers.”
Nakanishi said staff in every city department worked hard in 2020 — despite having to work remotely — to keep things running smoothly during the pandemic.
He noted the city experienced a record surplus of $10 million in its general fund, due to an increase in revenues and cost containment measures. Revenues exceeded budget expectations by nearly $7.2 million, and expenditures were under-budget by about $2.8 million, he said.
In addition, 2020 was the 27th consecutive year the city received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certification of Achievement Success for excellence in finance reporting, he said, and it was the fourth consecutive year the city received the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
Other financial milestones upon which Nakanishi touched were securing $20.3 million in pension stabilization reserves.
Noting a recent discussion by the Lodi Parks and Recreation Commission regarding the amount of Measure L funds allocated to the parks and rec department, the mayor said the city is committed to finding resources for the city’s recreational needs.
He noted the Assemblyman Jim Cooper recently awarded $750,000 in state grants to the city to help rebuild the Zupo Field grandstands and office, which were destroyed in a 2019 fire.
The project, estimated to cost $1.5 million, should be getting under way in the coming months.
“Plans have been drafted for the rebuild, and are currently under engineering review,” he said. “We’re anticipating bid openings in September of 2022.”
Zupo Field is not the only Lodi park to benefit from funding out of the legislature. Cooper was able to secure $1 million in grants to revamp Lodi Lake as well.
The DeBenedetti Park improvement project is also underway, with construction slated to begin in 2022. Phase I of the project is estimated at $4.12 million, Nakanishi said.
Lastly, the bid opening process for the Blakely Park Sports Field project — which includes renovating 5.5 acres with two new ball diamonds, a full basketball court, new turf and new underground infrastructure — has been scheduled for the coming months, Nakanishi said.
Speaking of infrastructure, the mayor highlighted Lodi Electric Utility’s projects to provide more reliable power to residents through the replacement of 56,000 feet of copper earlier this year, as well as its current undertaking of replacing 10 city electric vehicle charging stations.
Lodi Electric also entered into a 20-year purchasing agreement with the South Feather Water and Power Agency in Oroville that will provide an additional 10 megawatts of carbon-free hydropower to the city. The agreement, Nakanishi said, will allow Lodi to meet state energy mandates, and deliveries will begin this year.
On the business side of his presentation, the mayor highlighted the city’s March 2021 publishing of its first development prospectus, “Grow in Lodi,” which will serve as a template to attract capital and drive investment in Lodi.
He said that means new businesses who retain employees will get tax breaks, enticing them to stay in Lodi.
Businesses soon to be opening in town that the mayor highlighted include Lodi Bowling on Sacramento Street and the Oxford Restaurant on Oak Street in downtown. In addition, two new Hilton brand hotels that were approved by the Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee in 2020 are expected to receive building permits soon, Nakanishi said, and a Residency Inn by Marriott is currently under permit review.
Nakanishi then turned to public safety, noting that gang incidents tracked by the Lodi Police Department decreased by 53%, and overall arrests in town decreased by 42%. Violent crimes increased by 14.7%, while robberies decreased by 10%, he said.
On the Lodi Fire Department side of the spectrum, firefighters responded to 1,366 calls between October 2020 and October 2021, of which 355 were fires, a 7.5% increase over 2019-2020.
Of those, 131 were structure fires, a 1.5% increase. There were 4,216 emergency medical calls, 90 hazardous conditions reports, and explosions reported, the latter of which saw a 10% decrease, Nakanishi said.
The fire department also provided a total of 135 days assisting several of the 2021 wildfires across California, with 10 personnel members attending to the Caldor Fire, and four helping with the Salt, Tamarack and Beckwith fires. One crew member was sent to assist with the Dixie, Monument and Alisal fires as well.
“Thank you all,” Nakanishi told city employees in attendance Thursday. “We’re successful because of you. The theme for this year is ‘Making the Best of a Challenging Year.’ The state of our city remains strong and well. I’m glad to bring this good news to you.”
Pat Patrick, president and CEO of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the state of the city each year, said a ‘whole lot’ was going on in the city to close out the event.
“I think you achieved your goal of making the best out of a challenging year,” he said. “I think the whole community has done that. If you go back a year and a half, we were all scared, and rightly so. But we, as a community, came out swinging. And we hit the ball pretty well.”