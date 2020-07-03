As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to increase by the hundreds across San Joaquin County, the City of Lodi is stepping up its efforts to encourage residents not to congregate over the holiday weekend.
This week, the city of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services announced that while the Lodi Lake Park and Nature Area will be open from dawn to 8 p.m. this weekend, residents will be able to visit the park on a limited basis.
The lake’s shelters and barbecue areas will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to single family use.
Public gatherings of any size will be prohibited, as will fireworks of any kind. Rental will not be available for use and the playgrounds will be closed.
The Lodi Lake Beach will be closed until further notice as well.
The boat launch will be closed on July 4, but will be open July 5 from dawn to 8 p.m., and the Headwaters Boathouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but reservations are required to use it.
The park restrooms will be open and will be cleaned twice a day, the department said, reminding residents that face masks are required when indoors or when a physical distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.
“Since we know people are going to be out, we will have extra employees out at the lake with the public to make sure guidelines are being followed,” Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said. “And people are going to want to be out because there is expected to be good weather this weekend, and it’s the Fourth of July, even though no fireworks will be allowed.”
Brucia added the department will have its fireworks suppression patrols throughout the city to ensure residents aren’t setting off illegal explosives.
The “safe and sane” fireworks are legal and still permitted in the city.
Brucia said officers and suppression units will be monitoring the city’s other parks as well to ensure safety measures are being followed during the holiday weekend.
“As long as everyone is following guidelines set forth by the county and the state, all we can do is ask them to continue wearing their masks, washing their hands and maintaining social distancing,” he said. “Those efforts will help people from getting sick and we have to do all we can to be a part of that effort.”