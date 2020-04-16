When Woodbridge resident Cathy Leonard opened her email April 4, she had 29 letters that all began something like this: “I read the article this morning and want to know how I can help ...”
The writers were referring to an article in the Lodi News-Sentinel about the tremendous need for face masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Leonard had already begun making them with a few friends who called themselves “Masks 4 Millions.” She answered the emails and more stated to pour in.
“There has been an overwhelming response from the Lodi and Woodbridge communities,” she said. “I never imagined such a warm, caring, giving, and genuine response. My heart has been touched by so many volunteers and their willingness to help,” she said.
The requests to help came in many ways. Leslie Crosby, who doesn’t sew, recruited her seamstress mother, Debbie Swanson, who ended up making many masks.
Another non-seamstress, Donna Munson, contributed a whole bag of donations. She told Leonard, “I was reading about your efforts. I have cotton material that I don’t need, also a little bit of elastic and bias tape. I’m hoping that it will find a good home with you.”
Nita Dulcey found out about the project from a friend and wrote, “I am in self isolation because of age and health issues. Please let know ASAP so I can get started.” She has made many masks.
Leonard had put a requirement in the instructions for those who made masks that they could only be made in homes that are smoke free. One lady replied, “No problem. There’s just me and my dog, and the dog doesn’t smoke!”
Other people were ready to go right away. Barbara Utting said, “I am really pleased I came across that article and can begin to help. I’ve been making masks for family and friends, but they are all supplied now. I have all the materials I need to make them. My fabric is new, and I’ll wash and iron it again and begin to sew!”
It wasn’t enough for Utting to just help family and friends. She wanted to donate her time and talent to those in the Lodi community who really needed it.
“She comes every day with stacks of masks,” Leonard says.
Many of her masks were delivered to San Joaquin General Hospital by Leonard, who reported they were so thrilled to receive the masks.
Many people were contributing masks, but once the story spread on Facebook things really took off. Leonard’s dining room table was soon becoming a control center. Her front porch has become a beehive of activity serving as the drop-off point for donations of material as well as the pickup and drop-off point for sewers to get pre-packaged kits and deliver the finished masks.
Leonard figured out it saved time if people who didn’t want to sew did cutting only. Enough pieces for 10 or 20 masks was packed in a bag with the necessary elastic. The community was pitching in, men and women alike.
Lodi resident Ken Adamaska (whose hair styling shop in Stockton had to be closed) volunteered to pack the kits, which helped in getting everything ready for distribution.
Requests for masks were coming form hospitals and nursing homes, a police academy, a hospice, a dermatologist. Most unexpectedly, was the number of elderly people who just wanted one for themselves. Many people offered to buy them, but the group wasn’t selling, only donating the masks. However, donations started to come in. One elderly couple in their late 80s got just two masks and donated $100. Many other donations were received. The money is being used to purchase necessary staples for making the masks.
One of the most urgent needs turned out to be elastic. Everyone was running out because people only had a small amount at home. Shirley Mason was pulling elastic out of an old bottom sheet to use in her masks, and then went to expensive shoelaces. Others tried rubber bands. Cathy Marshall and her daughter Margaret started making ties and recruited Grit Avellar. She wanted to help but didn’t have a sewing machine, so she carefully folded and ironed each piece for sewing, then transferred them to the mask makers.
After word spread about the need for elastic, people showed up at Leonard’s door with hands full of elastic rescued from their home sewing supplies. It still wasn’t enough. Fabric stores (if open) were all out of elastic, and delivery for online orders could take up to a month. Then Leonard thought of Dean Machado at Woodlake Cleaners in Woodbridge. She asked, who does alterations in his shop, if he had any elastic on hand. He did, and he donated. But due to the amount of masks being made, even that soon ran out.
That’s when Cathy was led to a man in who had access to a large shipment of 1/8-inch elastic sold in large spools. Leonard ordered three of them, so the elastic shortage was solved.
Leonard found out that the volunteers were not only industrious, but staunch and determined and able to overcome any obstacle. Lois Getschow’s sewing machine quit working so she took it to a repair shop in Stockton. In the meantime, she spends time cutting and pinning so she’ll be ready to sew when her machine is ready.
Leonard is working hard, but enjoying the experience. She says she has many new friends and has a new appreciation of the folks in our communities who are so anxious to help.
“Through our local newspaper we have been connected with a unifying bond to do good and make a difference in an unusual time,” Kerr said.