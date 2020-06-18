LODI — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim of last weekend’s shooting in Lodi as 33-year-old Roberto Ramirez of Acampo.
On Sunday at about 3 a.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Washington Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Ramirez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life saving measures were attempted, but Ramirez died at the scene, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Kofu Skate Park, Pool at the Square to reopen
LODI — The City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is reopening Kofu Skate Park and the Pool at Hutchins Street Square on a limited basis over the next two weeks.
Kofu Skate Park will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to sunset daily, starting Friday. The park will be monitored to ensure there are no group gatherings and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The Pool at Hutchins Street Square will open Wednesday, July 1, with adult water fitness classes, lap swim and open swim resuming with restrictions. Sensory swim and adult fitness sessions scheduled for Blakely Park will be rescheduled to the Pool at the Square. Swimmers are asked to visit www.lodi.gov/364/Aquatics starting June 26 for a schedule. Pre-registration may be required.
Playgrounds, picnic shelters, Enze Pool at Blakely Park, and rental space and the theater at Hutchins Street Square are remaining closed. Youth sports remain suspended at this time.
For more information, visit www.lodi.gov/prcs.
— K. Cathey
June omelet breakfast canceled by group
LODI — The American Legion’s Omelet Breakfast has been canceled for the month of June. The Omelet Breakfast will return on July 19.
— News-Sentinel Staff
San Joaquin County school board releases guidance for reopening schools
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education on Wednesday announced the release of its guidance for local school districts as they prepare to enter the 2020-21 academic year this fall.
The guidance was developed by the county’s 14 school district superintendents and approved by Dr. Maggie, Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer.
The document, titled “2020-2021 School Year Planning: A Guide to Address the Challenges of COVID-19” is intended to be used as a tool for schools and districts to reopen while minimizing health risks as they develop and implement plans for the new school year.
“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to reopening schools. Educational leaders engaging with their school communities will be able to use these guidelines as they finalize and implement plans that take into consideration the needs of their students and families,” San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools James Mousalimas said.
The SJCOE recommendations align with the California Department of Public Health’s “COVID-19 Industry Guidance: Schools and School-Based Programs.”
Park, updated the local stay-at-home order that allowed for the reopening of schools as of June 12.
The complete “2020-2021 School Year Planning: A Guide to Address the Challenges of COVID-19” can be found online at www.sjcoe.org.
— Wes Bowers
Mokelumne River Bridge to close again
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation is planning a 44-hour full closure of Highway 12 in both directions between Highway 160 and Interstate 5, from 10 p.m. on June 26 to 6 p.m. on June 28.
The highway is being closed for further repairs on the Mokelumne River Bridge. Motorists should consider Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 as alternate routes, and should allow additional travel time due to the detour.
Access to local residents, businesses and emergency services will be allowed into Tower Park via Glasscock Road from the east and into B&W Resort Marina from the west.
The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, materials, and/or construction-related issues.
— Wes Bowers