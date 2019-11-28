STOCKTON — Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, San Joaquin Regional Transit District will not operate its regular fixed-route services, including Stockton Metro, Metro Express, Intercity, Hopper, and Commuter Services. The agency’s administrative offices, the Downtown Transit Center, and call center will also be closed.
However, RTD Van Go! will be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on that day. Passengers may book a ride up to two days in advance using the RTD Van Go! app, which is available for download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For more information regarding the service, visit sjRTD.com/VanGo.
Greyhound will offer service Thursday and Friday. For assistance during the holiday, please call 800-231-2222 for English, call 800-531-5332 for Spanish, or visit www. greyhound.com.
RTD will resume regular weekday service on Friday for all routes except Commuter Routes 163, which will be operating on a reduced service schedule. Commuter 163 regular service will resume on Monday. RTD’s administrative offices, DTC, and call center will also reopen on Monday.
For more information, visit www.sjRTD.com, www.facebook.com/sanjoaquinrtd, www.instagram.com/sanjoaquinrtd, or www. twitter.com/sanjoaquinrtd. You can also call 209-943-1111.